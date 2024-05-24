Soccer

Report: Chelsea Icon John Terry Subject To A Bidding War Over Exclusive Documentary Rights

Sushan Chakraborty
Chelsea and England legend John Terry is reportedly mulling over the prospect of starring in a tell-all documentary. According to reports, many parties are interested in getting their hands on juicy snippets from Terry’s personal and professional life.

David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, and Luis Figo have all starred in hit documentaries/docuseries in recent years, giving fans a closer look at their lives. Beckham and Figo sold their stories, anecdotes, and revelations to Netflix, whereas Rooney went with Amazon Prime Video.

John Terry Could Follow In The Footsteps Of David Beckham & Wayne Rooney

According to a report from The Sun, Terry could be the next global superstar to feature in a documentary or docuseries, with one source claiming the former defender is drowning in offers. However, baring it all in public is easier said than done, which is why Terry is taking the time to think things over.

The source told The Sun (via The Mirror):

John is one of football’s most recognizable and popular figures. He has had multiple offers to make a series like Beckham and Rooney and is mulling them over. It’s a big decision to lay your life open to the public.

The source also claimed that the ex-Chelsea skipper’s wife, Toni Terry, would be a hit among viewers.

Explaining the reason, they added:

She and JT have incredible chemistry, which they think viewers will love. Given John’s popularity at Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as England, production companies know a documentary or series would be a hit.

As per the aforementioned report, Raw TV is leading the race to secure rights to Terry’s documentary. Raw TV has produced some incredible content for Netflix, including top-rated shows ‘Don’t F*** With Cats’ and ‘Tinder Swindler’.

Terry, who is one of the most-loved players in Chelsea history, enjoyed an illustrious career before hanging up his boots in July 2018. He spent 17 years with the Blues’ senior team between 2000 and 2017, playing a record 717 games for the Pensioners in all competitions and scoring 67 times. His heroics helped Chelsea to five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League trophy, and five FA Cups, amongst other honors.

