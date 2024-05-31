Chelsea are reportedly likely to miss out on one of their top transfer targets for the summer. Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has long been on Chelsea’s radar, wants to stay in Italy and his priority is to join Serie A powerhouse Juventus.

Chelsea To Miss Out On Highly Rated Bologna Center-Back Riccardo Calafiori

After missing out on a top-four finish for the second consecutive season, Chelsea are keen to form a more competitive squad for the 2024-25 campaign. Bolstering their squad, however, will be easier said than done, as the Pensioners are on dangerously thin ice regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. They have to sell big players to remain compliant, which practically rules out big-ticket purchases.

As per CaughtOffside’s sources, Chelsea had identified a value-for-money center-back in Calafiori and were willing to pay up to €30 million ($32.50 million) for his services. However, as things stand, they will not be able to add the sought-after defender to their ranks this summer.

For starters, Bologna want around €35 million ($37.92 million) for their defender, as 40% of the sale amount will go to FC Basel. Secondly, Calafiori reportedly wants to continue in Italy. He has identified Juventus as his next destination and will unhesitantly switch if the Turin-based club match Bologna’s asking price.

According to the aforementioned report, Bologna manager Thiago Motta is close to becoming Juventus’ head coach. His potential switch could be driving Calafiori’s desire to join the Bianconeri.

Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the player. While Inter, Chelsea, and Juventus have already met with Bologna to get more information about the player, Newcastle and Tottenham have not taken that step.

The Blues Could Struggle To Find A Backup For Thiago Silva

Between 2020 and 2022, Chelsea had the masterclass pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva at the heart of their defense. After the German left for Real Madrid in 2022, the Blues’ defense took a big blow. But they still could count on Silva to get them out of jail. From next season, they will not have the Brazilian at their disposal, as the 39-year-old has decided to move on when his contract expires on June 30.

French trio Wesley Fofana, Axel Diasi, and Benoit Badiashile are likely to take turns to fill the center-back roles. However, none of the three players can sub in for Silva yet. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man had unmatched experience and the ability to inspire when the going got rough. Neither of those traits can be developed overnight.

Given how eager Chelsea are to find the winning formula, they are likely to hit the market for Silva’s replacement. However, it will be a miracle if they can find one, especially with FFP sanctions breathing down their neck.