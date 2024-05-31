Soccer

Report: Chelsea Set To Miss Out On 22-Year-Old Transfer Target To Juventus

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly

Chelsea are reportedly likely to miss out on one of their top transfer targets for the summer. Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has long been on Chelsea’s radar, wants to stay in Italy and his priority is to join Serie A powerhouse Juventus.

Chelsea To Miss Out On Highly Rated Bologna Center-Back Riccardo Calafiori

After missing out on a top-four finish for the second consecutive season, Chelsea are keen to form a more competitive squad for the 2024-25 campaign. Bolstering their squad, however, will be easier said than done, as the Pensioners are on dangerously thin ice regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. They have to sell big players to remain compliant, which practically rules out big-ticket purchases.

As per CaughtOffside’s sources, Chelsea had identified a value-for-money center-back in Calafiori and were willing to pay up to €30 million ($32.50 million) for his services. However, as things stand, they will not be able to add the sought-after defender to their ranks this summer.

For starters, Bologna want around €35 million ($37.92 million) for their defender, as 40% of the sale amount will go to FC Basel. Secondly, Calafiori reportedly wants to continue in Italy. He has identified Juventus as his next destination and will unhesitantly switch if the Turin-based club match Bologna’s asking price.

According to the aforementioned report, Bologna manager Thiago Motta is close to becoming Juventus’ head coach. His potential switch could be driving Calafiori’s desire to join the Bianconeri.

Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the player. While Inter, Chelsea, and Juventus have already met with Bologna to get more information about the player, Newcastle and Tottenham have not taken that step.

The Blues Could Struggle To Find A Backup For Thiago Silva

Between 2020 and 2022, Chelsea had the masterclass pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva at the heart of their defense. After the German left for Real Madrid in 2022, the Blues’ defense took a big blow. But they still could count on Silva to get them out of jail. From next season, they will not have the Brazilian at their disposal, as the 39-year-old has decided to move on when his contract expires on June 30.

French trio Wesley Fofana, Axel Diasi, and Benoit Badiashile are likely to take turns to fill the center-back roles. However, none of the three players can sub in for Silva yet. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man had unmatched experience and the ability to inspire when the going got rough. Neither of those traits can be developed overnight.

Given how eager Chelsea are to find the winning formula, they are likely to hit the market for Silva’s replacement. However, it will be a miracle if they can find one, especially with FFP sanctions breathing down their neck.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Is On Loan At Borussia Dortmund
Soccer

LATEST “Even if Sir Alex Ferguson had come back” – Stan Collymore Advises Jadon Sancho Not To Return To Manchester United

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Manchester United Could Sign Thomas Tuchel
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Moretto Says Appointing Thomas Tuchel Could Help United Snag Barcelona Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024

Renowned journalist Matteo Moretto has said appointing Thomas Tuchel as head coach could help Manchester United land Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. With Raphael Varane leaving the club at the end…

Real Marid Vs Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Final: 5 Bold Predictions For Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024

Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund and Spanish champions Real Madrid will meet in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (June 1). Both teams have bested some of…

Champions League Final
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Final: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Leeds United Red Bull
Soccer
Red Bull Becomes Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor Of English Powerhouse Leeds United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Liverpool Ace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Soccer
England Icon Wayne Rooney Says Manchester United Man Should ‘100%’ Start Over Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold In EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Jude BEllingham England
Soccer
“I think a great example to any young player” – Wayne Rooney Believes Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Will Captain England In The Future
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Arrow to top