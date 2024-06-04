Soccer

Andy Robertson Eager To Embark On ‘Exciting New’ Adventure Under Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has welcomed the Arne Slot era with open arms, saying he is excited to get going again after enjoying a memorable spell under Jurgen Klopp. Robertson also asked fans to keep an open mind, assuring Liverpool have a good enough squad to fight on all fronts next season.

May 19 was an emotional day for Liverpool fans, as it was the last time Klopp took charge of the senior team. After the final game on the Premier League calendar, Klopp addressed fans at Anfield, singing songs with them and announcing Slot as his successor.

The former Feyenoord manager will officially come on as Liverpool manager on July 1. However, with most of the Reds’ top talents reporting for the 2024 European Championship, he will not have the chance to hold a complete team meeting any time soon.

Andy Robertson Excited For Arne Slot Chapter

One of the team’s veterans, Robertson, is one of the players still waiting to speak with his new manager, but he is already excited about what is to come.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Scotland international said:

I haven’t spoken to him (Slot) yet. I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros. It’s an exciting new challenge. Obviously the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for that manager but obviously excited now by the new manager coming in – new ideas, new voice – and I’m really excited for what can come with that.

I’ve got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we’ve had, the manager’s very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

Robertson Wants Liverpool Fans To Keep An Open Mind

After enjoying nine great years under Klopp, during which Liverpool won one Premier League title, one UEFA Champions League, and both domestic cups, fans will witness a fresh face in the dugout. Understandably, some are skeptical, but Robertson wants them to remain positive.

He added:

For the fans, you have to be open-minded. The last eight, nine years were pretty special. Maybe they’re going a bit into the unknown but it has to be exciting; the squad’s in a good place, we had a good season last season.

Yes it could have been more but the aim at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League and we ended up with a trophy as well. You have to take that as a positive.”

Slot has shown he has what it takes to win major trophies. The 45-year-old won two trophies at Feyenoord, guiding them to the Eredivisie title in 2022-23 and the Dutch Cup in 2023-24.

