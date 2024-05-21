Soccer

Manchester United Icon David Beckham Says He Will “Get Killed” Over Jurgen Klopp Opinion

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United legend David Beckham has given a controversial opinion about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit despite knowing he may face backlash for it. The Inter Miami co-owner has admitted he is a big fan of the German manager and is sad that he will not coach in the Premier League from the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United Icon David Beckham Is A Big Jurgen Klopp Fan

Manchester United and Liverpool have the fiercest rivalry in English soccer. The Mancunians and Merseysiders make it a point never to praise one another, lest it dampens the rivalry between them. One of the most successful Manchester United players in history, David Beckham, however, has chosen not to conform to said norms and wholeheartedly praised resigning Liverpool manager Klopp. Beckham even went as far as to claim he was “sad” to see Klopp leave Anfield this summer.

On the Smartless podcast, Beckham discussed the topic of Klopp’s Liverpool departure, sharing an opinion despite knowing it could land him in hot water with fans. He said (via GOAL):

Even as a Man United fan, I love Jurgen. I love his character. His personality, and what he brings to the sport.

I am going to get killed by some of my Man United friends. I am sad to see him leave. What he has done for the club and the sport has been incredible.”

In his farewell ceremony, Klopp announced Arne Slot as his successor, asking fans to back the Dutchman with all their might. Slot will officially become Liverpool’s manager on June 1.

David Beckham Says Inter Miami Do Not Have Money To Afford Jurgen Klopp

David Beckham has publicly professed his admiration for Jurgen Klopp. And since he owns a team in the Major League Soccer (MLS), the interviewer unsurprisingly asked him whether he had plans to sign the ex-Liverpool boss. Beckham, who has brought Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba to the States, hilariously responded by saying:

We’ve not got much money left.”

Of course, Inter Miami also do not need a change of personnel at the moment. Under Gerardo Martino, the Herons have amassed 31 points from 15 games, emerging as the provisional leaders of the Eastern Conference rankings.

