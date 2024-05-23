Soccer

“This is Chelsea” – Pat Nevin Claims Brendan Rodger May Find It Impossible To Turn Down Stamford Bridge Job

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Celtic Have One Of The Longest Unbeaten Streaks In Europe
Former Premier League winger Pat Nevin has claimed that although Brendan Rodgers loves Celtic, he might find it impossible to stay there if Chelsea come calling. Nevin believes since Rodgers started his career at Chelsea, his ultimate dream might to be manage the senior team one day.

Chelsea Looking For A Manager After Sacking Mauricio Pochettino

On Tuesday (May 21), Chelsea announced the club had parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent. The news took the world by storm, with most pundits criticizing the club’s decision to dismiss Pochettino just when he was starting to get results. The Pensioners, however, have moved on, and are currently scouring the market in search of their next boss.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim, and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna are reportedly the frontrunners for the Stamford Bridge job, but Nevin has proposed a surprise candidate who might be eager to take over.

Pat Nevin Says Brendan Rodgers Might Leave Scotland For London

In an interview with Prime Slots, ex-Chelsea man Nevin explained why Rodgers might sever ties with Celtic to move to Stamford Bridge.

He said (via EPL Index):

Brendan does love Celtic, they are his team and he has had great success there. He was not welcomed back there fabulously because when he left to go to Leicester, they felt he left the club in the lurch.

[But] This is Chelsea and there may not be a better job for him out there. In his mind, there is probably not a bigger job out there for him. I would imagine that when he started his coaching career at Chelsea, and he closed his eyes and imagined the future, reaching the top job at Stamford Bridge would be the pinnacle of his career.”

Rodgers managed Chelsea U18 between 2004 and 2006 before spending the following two years as the Reserve team coach. After spending time at Watford, Reading, and Swansea City, he landed at Liverpool, where he spent three-and-a-half eventful years.

In May 2016, he became Celtic’s manager and helped them to two titles before leaving for Leicester City in February 2019. He returned to Celtic last summer and took them to their third Scottish Premiership title.

Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 23 2024
