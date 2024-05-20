Soccer

Premier League Final Day: Man City Beat Arsenal In Title Race, Liverpool Bid Winning Goodbye To Jurgen Klopp

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
That’s all folks! The 2023-24 Premier League season has danced its way to completion, leaving the seemingly inevitable Manchester City as title winners. With the comfortable 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday afternoon (May 19), Man City became the first-ever English team to win four consecutive Premier League titles. Arsenal, who pushed them right until the very end, beat Everton 2-1 on Matchday 38, but it was not enough to end their 20-year wait for the title. Mikel Arteta’s side finished second in the rankings, only two points behind Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Liverpool were not in the title hunt, but they were equally desperate to win on the final Matchday. It was Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell match as Liverpool manager, and the boys on the pitch were not going to let him down on his special day. They put on a professional show, claiming a 2-0 win over 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium.

Player of the Season Phil Foden Seals Premier League Title For Man City

Every fan inside the Etihad Stadium expected Man City to get a win on Sunday afternoon. However, even the most hopeful fan could not have scripted such a dream opening. This year’s Premier League Player of the Season, Phil Foden fired City close to their fourth successive title inside the first two minutes. That too in the most eye-catching fashion.

Thanks to Konstantinos Mavropanos’ sloppiness, Erling Haaland stole possession from the visitors and played it to Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian looked up and found Bernardo Silva, who played a simple square pass to Foden. On possession just outside the area, Foden took a touch before dispatching a stunner with his left foot. The ball swerved outward before nestling into the top-left corner. Foden added another in the 18th minute, evading three defenders to meet Jeremy Doku’s pass from the left and steer it beyond Alphonse Areola with an impeccable first-time finish.

West Ham United pulled one back in the 42nd minute — completely against the run of play. Mohammed Kudus intercepted Josko Gvardiol’s failed clearance, flicked it up, and pulled off an overhead kick to beat Stefan Ortega. The goal gave West Ham a lifeline, but Man City were not in the mood for late drama.

Fourteen minutes into the second half, Rodri fired from outside the area, and somehow, it breached the packed penalty box to sneak past Areola. After going 3-1 up, City fans started with the “Olés”, and it morphed into all-out pandemonium after the final whistle of the season.

Liverpool Bid Jurgen Klopp A Fitting Goodbye

While Premier League winners Manchester City were busy taking selfies with fans, Liverpool had an emotional conclusion to the season. First-half goals from Alex Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah were enough to put Liverpool in the driving seat, and the second half was all about remaining in control. Just before the final whistle went off, Anfield favorite Klopp stood up and hugged all members of his support staff, one after one. He then greeted some members of the club management before receiving a presentation featuring all he had won at Liverpool over the last nine years.

Finally, he addressed the Anfield faithful, saying he was one of them and asking them to shower his replacement Arne Slot with all the love they had bestowed upon him. He started by saying (via BBC):

I’m so happy. I can’t believe it.”

He then sang Slot’s name to the famous Opus’ Live Is Life tune.

Arne Slot, na na na na na,” Klopp piped.

Lastly, he added:

We have you, the superpower of world football. We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust and since today I am one of you and I keep believing in you.

I love you to bits. It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, and greed.”

The German tactician won it all during his Anfield run. He guided them to the UEFA Champions League in 2019, the Premier League title in 2020, and the FA Cup-Carabao Cup double in 2022, amongst other honors. Klopp now intends to take a long vacation, and there is a possibility that the Liverpool gig may even be his last.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
