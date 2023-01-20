Celebs Come Out For NBA Paris Spectacle As Bulls Beat Pistons

The NBA returned to Europe for the first time in three years as Paris hosted an all-star affair between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons, with many celebrities showing up for the action.
One of the first to show with some of the best seats in the house was Pharrell Williams who was sat court-side with Magic Johnson.
Magic and Pharrell courtside in Paris 🔥#NBACelebRow x #NBAParis 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oRdbKSMgyt
— NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023
French Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were joined by Monegasque Leclerc at the event as they made the most out of their F1 off-season.
🏎️ @PierreGASLY, @Charles_Leclerc and @OconEsteban courtside! #CelebRow x #NBAParis 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/FuX97163dG
— NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023
Ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was also there to soak up the atmosphere at the Accor Arena.
🏀 @3gerardpique, de visita para el juego de la NBA en París 🙌 #NBAParís pic.twitter.com/xcldD0UlWS
— NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) January 20, 2023
Fans in Paris, and wherever others had travelled from certainly got their moneys worth as the Bulls extended their dominance of the Pistons to two continents, with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan – who returned after three games out injured – standing out for Chicago.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old French prodigy Victor Wembanyama was also in attendance, who many believe is expected to be the first pick in this year’s NBA Draft.
🇫🇷 @vicw_32 in the building for #NBAParis! pic.twitter.com/PkKxp801xA
— NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Soccer Betting Apps In USA for 2022 – The top soccer betting mobile apps reviewed
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting
- Best NFL Betting Sites – Compare the top football sportsbooks
- Best NBA Sportsbooks – Compare the best NBA sportsbooks