Celebs Come Out For NBA Paris Spectacle As Bulls Beat Pistons

Kyle Curran
The NBA returned to Europe for the first time in three years as Paris hosted an all-star affair between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons, with many celebrities showing up for the action. 

One of the first to show with some of the best seats in the house was Pharrell Williams who was sat court-side with Magic Johnson.

French Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon were joined by Monegasque Leclerc at the event as they made the most out of their F1 off-season.

Ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was also there to soak up the atmosphere at the Accor Arena.

Fans in Paris, and wherever others had travelled from certainly got their moneys worth as the Bulls extended their dominance of the Pistons to two continents, with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan – who returned after three games out injured – standing out for Chicago.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old French prodigy Victor Wembanyama was also in attendance, who many believe is expected to be the first pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
