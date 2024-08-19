Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti questioned his players’ collective commitment and attitude after they dropped two points in their La Liga opener at RCD Mallorca. The Italian tactician believes his team afforded Mallorca way too much space and called on his players to be more focused going forward.

La Liga holders Real Madrid began their title defense with a trip to Mallorca on Sunday night, August 18. The visitors, who won the UEFA Super Cup at Atalanta’s expense last week, started brightly, going 1-0 up in the 13th minute, thanks to a fine strike from Rodrygo. However, it was as good as it got for Los Merengues. They lost their shape time and time again and struggled to penetrate Mallorca’s box.

In the 53rd minute, Vedat Muriqi scored for the hosts, dispatching a thumping header that left Thibaut Courtois rooted to the spot. Adding insult to injury, Ferland Mendy saw a straight red for a reckless challenge on Muriqi in the seventh minute of injury time, meaning the Frenchman will be unavailable for multiple matches.

Carlo Ancelotti Questions Attitude of Real Madrid Players

Going a little out of character, Real Madrid manager Ancelotti appeared frustrated with his team’s performance after the game.

Speaking of Spanish outlet MARCA, he said:

“The defending wasn’t good, it was hard for us to win the ball after losing it. That’s where we have to improve, when I talk about defending, we’re talking about attitude and collective commitment.

“The team was too open. We have to focus more and be more concentrated, be more compact. People can think it’s a problem of the forwards, but when the forwards press, the midfielders don’t help and the defenders stay back. It isn’t one or the other.”

While Los Blancos failed to get the better of Mallorca on Matchday 1, La Liga contenders Barcelona got off to a brilliant start at Valencia. Making his professional debut as Barca manager, Hansi Flick took his new team to a well-earned 2-1 win over Valencia. The third horse in the title race, Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, will kick off their campaign with a clash with Villarreal away from home on Monday night, August 19.