Last season, the Denver Nuggets made franchise history by winning their first NBA championship. The Nuggets are eager to win back-to-back titles. However, there are still 21 games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. At 42-19, Denver is currently third in the West. The first-place Oklahoma City Thunder only have a half-game lead on Denver at #3 and Minnesota at #2.

It’s going to be a tight playoff race down the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. Only one team can assure themselves a home-court advantage in all their conference playoff rounds. Last season, it was the Denver Nuggets who had the #1 seed. They’d like to do the same in 2023-24. Denver has three important matchups that remain with the Timberwolves. Those will all help determine playoff seeding.

Will the Nuggets get the #1 seed in the West in back-to-back seasons?

The Denver Nuggets are now 20-10 (Best in the NBA) in clutch games on the season. They also lead the NBA in clutch net rating with a +24.9 and the best clutch defense in the NBA (96.3). pic.twitter.com/Ol0TU4WhJg — Swipa (@SwipaCam) March 3, 2024



Of the top seeds in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are the only proven team with true playoff success. The #1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder are an extremely young team. Their roster has little to no playoff experience. It could lead to their downfall in the playoffs. Additionally, the Timberwolves at #2 haven’t proven anything in the postseason with their current squad. In 2023-24, Minnesota lost in the first round to Denver.

At #4, the LA Clippers are a team that fans should keep their eye on. If Kawhi Leonard is healthy, LA’s chances to go far in the postseason rise exponentially. If all their stars are playing well, the Clippers are a tough team to beat. The Clippers might be Denver’s toughest opponent they could potentially face in the playoffs. Denver isn’t worried about who they might match up against in the playoffs. All they care about is winning games and giving themselves a chance to have the #1 seed in the West.

They in the same conference as the Denver Nuggets… that’s why https://t.co/RWHtuWDsm0 — Drugdealer (@ZunguMthoko) March 4, 2024



The Nuggets being the best team in the West come playoffs almost feels inevitable. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were able to take their games to another level in the 2022-23 playoffs. Even if they don’t have the #1 seed, Denver will still find a way to dominate this postseason. They essentially have the same roster as they did last season. Denver has the lowest odds of any Western Conference team to win the NBA Finals this season. Will they be able to win the West again and have a chance at back-to-back titles?