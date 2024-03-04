NBA

Can the Nuggets take control of the West and earn the #1 seed before playoffs begin?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Nuggets team pic
Nuggets team pic

Last season, the Denver Nuggets made franchise history by winning their first NBA championship. The Nuggets are eager to win back-to-back titles. However, there are still 21 games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. At 42-19, Denver is currently third in the West. The first-place Oklahoma City Thunder only have a half-game lead on Denver at #3 and Minnesota at #2. 

It’s going to be a tight playoff race down the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. Only one team can assure themselves a home-court advantage in all their conference playoff rounds. Last season, it was the Denver Nuggets who had the #1 seed. They’d like to do the same in 2023-24. Denver has three important matchups that remain with the Timberwolves. Those will all help determine playoff seeding.

Will the Nuggets get the #1 seed in the West in back-to-back seasons?


Of the top seeds in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets are the only proven team with true playoff success. The #1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder are an extremely young team. Their roster has little to no playoff experience. It could lead to their downfall in the playoffs. Additionally, the Timberwolves at #2 haven’t proven anything in the postseason with their current squad. In 2023-24, Minnesota lost in the first round to Denver.

At #4, the LA Clippers are a team that fans should keep their eye on. If Kawhi Leonard is healthy, LA’s chances to go far in the postseason rise exponentially. If all their stars are playing well, the Clippers are a tough team to beat. The Clippers might be Denver’s toughest opponent they could potentially face in the playoffs. Denver isn’t worried about who they might match up against in the playoffs. All they care about is winning games and giving themselves a chance to have the #1 seed in the West.


The Nuggets being the best team in the West come playoffs almost feels inevitable. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were able to take their games to another level in the 2022-23 playoffs. Even if they don’t have the #1 seed, Denver will still find a way to dominate this postseason. They essentially have the same roster as they did last season. Denver has the lowest odds of any Western Conference team to win the NBA Finals this season. Will they be able to win the West again and have a chance at back-to-back titles?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Nuggets team pic
NBA

LATEST Can the Nuggets take control of the West and earn the #1 seed before playoffs begin?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2024
Jalen Brunson injury Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson suffered a knee contusion vs. the Cavaliers on Sunday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 04 2024

At 36-25 this season, the Knicks are 4th in the Eastern Conference. Yesterday, New York was on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that contest, all-star PG Jalen…

6021a52a0b34aa150460672728b28a44
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder Alone In First Place For Second Time All Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a chance to make a statement on Sunday in their game against the Phoenix Suns. They’ve been neck-and-neck with the Minnesota Timberwolves all season long,…

rsz usatsi 22657346
NBA
Playoff Jimmy? Butler Is Averaging 26 PPG Since NBA All Star Break
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz dimsapnews
NBA
The Boston Celtics Are The First Team In NBA History To Accomplish This Impressive Feat
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz 20566464210
NBA
Was Recent Hot Streak For The Golden State Warriors Full Of False Hope?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 04 2024
rsz i
NBA
Celtics Have Won 10 In A Row, Will Play 12 Of Next 15 On The Road
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 02 2024
Arrow to top