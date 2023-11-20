When the Miami Dolphins defeated the Denver Broncos by a score of 70-20, some questioned whether Sean Payton’s team was one of the worst to ever set foot on an NFL field. They beat the Bears by three points the following week, but lost the next two to drop their record to 1-5, tied for the second-worst mark in the league at the time. But somehow, Denver had managed to reverse their fortunes lately, and the Broncos are now in the mix for a potential playoff spot in the highly competitive AFC.

Broncos Have Now Won 4 In A Row

They started their hot streak by pulling out a narrow victory over the Green Bay Packers on October 22nd, and they’ve been nothing short of impressive ever since. They were able to hand a loss to the division rival Chiefs in Week 8 before heading into their bye, and defeated the Buffalo Bills in a Monday Night Football thriller in Week 10.

The second prime time game in a row came this past week for the Broncos, as the hottest team in the NFL came to town for Sunday night. The Vikings had won five games in a row after they too had gotten out to a slow start to the season, but late-game heroics from Russell Wilson and Courtland Sutton cut Minnesota’s streak short as Denver managed to pull out a 21-20 win. The four-game winning streak now makes the Broncos the hottest team in the NFL.

What Are Denver’s Playoff Chances?

The #Broncos have won four in a row for the first time since 2016. The 5-5 record has them very much alive in the AFC. Two huge games coming up:

– vs Browns (7-3)

– at Texans (6-4) pic.twitter.com/tHOBTAQRgS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 20, 2023

Do they have any shot at making the playoffs? Depending on what outlet or metric you choose to go by, Denver has somewhere between a 10% and 22% chance of qualifying for the postseason. According to the odds at BetOnline, the Broncos have a “yes” playoff designation of +275, with “no” coming in at -350.

While every game will be of massive importance from here on out, the next two for Denver will go a long way in determining their fate for the 2023 season. This coming Sunday, they will take on the Browns, who are two games up on the Broncos in the AFC playoff picture, and they’ll follow that with a matchup with the Texans, who are currently in the 6th seed.

For the game against Cleveland, the Broncos are listed as 1.5 point favorites.