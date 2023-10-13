NFL

When can the Denver Broncos realistically get themselves out of their current deal with Russell Wilson?

Zach Wolpin
To start Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the Broncos were on the road to play the Chiefs on TNF. Despite Denver only losing 19-8, the score doesn’t reflect how bad the Broncos were. Specifically their offense. Russell Wilson failed to have over 100 passing yards vs. the Chiefs and threw two interceptions.

Wilson’s time with the Broncos has been extremely challenging. In 15 starts last season, he was 4-11 with Denver and is 1-5 in the first six games of 2023. The Broncos signed Wilson to a massive deal after trading away a boatload of picks and three players to get him. He got a five-year, $245 million extension with Denver. With how bad Wilson has played, the question is starting to arise. When can the Broncos realistically get out of their current deal with Wilson?

The Broncos looked lifeless on offense vs. the Chiefs in Week 6


In 21 starts over two seasons with the Broncos, Russell Wilson has gone 5-16. The 35-year-old has been on a decline over the past few years and that started before his time in Denver. During his last season with the Seahawks, he played 14 games and went 6-8. He threw for 25 touchdowns and six interceptions that season. Even then, it was clear Wilson was on the decline.

The 2020 season was his second to last year with Seattle, and the nine-time Pro Bowler had 40 passing touchdowns and over 4,200 passing yards. Denver might have taken too big of a risk signing Russell Wilson to that massive contract. It’s clear that he’s not the same player he used to be. He’s having a better start statistically to his 2023 season, but that hasn’t been getting it done to win games.


The earliest the Broncos could realistically move on from Wilosn is after the 2024 season. According to Edward Sutelan from The Sporting News, Denver’s biggest concern would be how much dead money the team would have to absorb. If the team cuts him before June 1, 2024, they would not have to worry about this dead money. However, if they decide to cut him after that date, the money would be spread across multiple seasons.

That could hinder how much money Denver has to use in the season following a potential cut. They would still owe Wilson close to $90 million. This is all hypothetical and the Broncos still have time to show some life this season. However, it doesn’t look promising in year 1 with Sean Payton.

