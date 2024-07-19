Soccer

"He is worried about his injury" – Netherlands Boss Ronald Koeman Blames Barcelona For Frenkie de Jong's Serious Ankle Injury

Sushan Chakraborty
Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has issued a worrying update about his player Frenkie de Jong. Koeman claimed the midfielder was anxious about his ankle and blamed Barcelona for not giving him enough time to heal.

Frenkie de Jong Could Not Help Netherlands In EURO 2024

Holland had a decent run in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024). They reached the semi-finals of the competition and exited after a narrow 2-1 defeat to England. Throughout the tournament, however, they struggled with controlling the tempo of the game — a task reserved for De Jong.

Unfortunately, Koeman could not depend on his star midfielder for EURO 2024, as he was nursing the ankle injury he picked up in Barcelona’s 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in April. It has been three months since he last stepped onto the pitch, and Koeman is unsure when he will be back in fighting shape.

Ronald Koeman Blames Barcelona For Failing To Manage Frenkie de Jong’s Injury

Speaking at a press event, the Dutch manager expressed concern about his player’s fitness. He said (via Barca Universal):

Of course, I talk to him, we know each other well, he is worried about his injury. Before the European Championship, we hoped he would be fine, we knew he wouldn’t be able to play in the first game but we were hopeful, but that wasn’t the case.

He has a serious injury and we have to wait and see how it goes. I wish him luck and an early recovery, but he’s not ready to play yet.”

Koeman also did not hold any punches while discussing Barcelona’s role in aggravating De Jong’s injury. He added:

I think I know much more than you, he played important games when he wasn’t ready to play, he wasn’t in the rhythm of games or training to play the games against PSG.

On the other hand I understand it, because it was a very important moment for Barça, but in the end, it was not good for Frenkie’s health.”

De Jong, one of the most important members of Barcelona’s midfield, operates as the team’s metronome. To give themselves a fighting chance against star-studded Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season, Hansi Flick will need the Dutchman at his imperious best.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
