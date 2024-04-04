In 2023, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud proved to be the real deal. Houston was incredibly lucky the Panthers passed on Stroud and drafted Bryce Young with the first overall pick. The Texans got a 22-year-old QB who was more than ready to be a legit starter in the NFL.

Stroud led the NFL in passing yards per game this season and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. It was a magical season for the Texans and the team has a ton of potential. Yesterday, the Texans and Bills made a blockbuster trade that sent WR Stefon Diggs to Houston. For next season, C.J. Stroud has the second-lowest odds behind Patrick Mahomes to win MVP. Can Diggs help take the Texans’ offense to another level in 2024?

C.J. Stroud has the second-lowest odds to win MVP in 2024

The @HoustonTexans have put on a MASTERCLASS this offseason of how you go ALL IN and CJ Stroud should be the MVP FAVORITE going into the Season after the Stefon Diggs trade. Full Conversation 📺 https://t.co/mGNoQk3y8x pic.twitter.com/yMRq0to2Zo — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 4, 2024



Last season, the Texans went 10-7 in the regular season and won the AFC South in Week 18. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud was the centerpiece for Houston’s success in 2023. Before Stroud was drafted, the team had won 11 games over three seasons. Stroud had 11 wins in 2023 if you count his playoff win as well. The former second-overall pick is going to be special and he proved that as a rookie. In 15 starts last season, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Additionally, he had the best interception-to-touchdown ratio in 2023 with (4.6).

His top WR in 2023 was Nico Collins who had a breakout year with the Texans. He caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. After yesterday, the team added a proven All-Pro WR who can take their offense to the next level. Stefon Diggs has been with the Bills for the last four seasons. He was traded to the Texans yesterday and will be C.J. Stroud’s #1 target in 2024. Diggs has the chance to put up record-breaking numbers with Stroud as his QB.

CJ Stroud is going to win MVP https://t.co/5hRh77i0NY pic.twitter.com/zYlYpQDOgv — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) April 3, 2024



NFL betting sites currently have C.J. Stroud with the second-lowest odds to win MVP next season. That could be a bet worth taking now as the season is months away. The potential for Stroud to have an even more productive season in 2024 is through the roof now that Stefon Diggs is on the Texans. In his best professional season, Diggs has 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro that season. Now, the 30-year-old will be catching passes from C.J. Stroud who has an incredible amount of upside. Houston’s offense will be dynamic next season.