NFL

Could Houston’s C.J. Stroud win MVP in 2024 after the team traded for Stefon Diggs?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
C.J. Stroud Texans pic

In 2023, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud proved to be the real deal. Houston was incredibly lucky the Panthers passed on Stroud and drafted Bryce Young with the first overall pick. The Texans got a 22-year-old QB who was more than ready to be a legit starter in the NFL. 

Stroud led the NFL in passing yards per game this season and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. It was a magical season for the Texans and the team has a ton of potential. Yesterday, the Texans and Bills made a blockbuster trade that sent WR Stefon Diggs to Houston. For next season, C.J. Stroud has the second-lowest odds behind Patrick Mahomes to win MVP. Can Diggs help take the Texans’ offense to another level in 2024?

C.J. Stroud has the second-lowest odds to win MVP in 2024


Last season, the Texans went 10-7 in the regular season and won the AFC South in Week 18. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud was the centerpiece for Houston’s success in 2023. Before Stroud was drafted, the team had won 11 games over three seasons. Stroud had 11 wins in 2023 if you count his playoff win as well. The former second-overall pick is going to be special and he proved that as a rookie. In 15 starts last season, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Additionally, he had the best interception-to-touchdown ratio in 2023 with (4.6).

His top WR in 2023 was Nico Collins who had a breakout year with the Texans. He caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. After yesterday, the team added a proven All-Pro WR who can take their offense to the next level. Stefon Diggs has been with the Bills for the last four seasons. He was traded to the Texans yesterday and will be C.J. Stroud’s #1 target in 2024. Diggs has the chance to put up record-breaking numbers with Stroud as his QB.


NFL betting sites currently have C.J. Stroud with the second-lowest odds to win MVP next season. That could be a bet worth taking now as the season is months away. The potential for Stroud to have an even more productive season in 2024 is through the roof now that Stefon Diggs is on the Texans. In his best professional season, Diggs has 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Pro that season. Now, the 30-year-old will be catching passes from C.J. Stroud who has an incredible amount of upside. Houston’s offense will be dynamic next season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Allen Bills pic
NFL

LATEST Do the Bills need to draft a WR with their first-round pick in 2024 after trading Stefon Diggs?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 04 2024
Stefon Diggs bills pic
NFL
The Buffalo Bills are trading All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024

You never know when a deal is going to happen in the NFL. Especially in the offseason when teams have the time to negotiate and talk. Today, the Texans and…

Arnold Ekibetie Falcons pic
NFL
The Falcons haven’t had a player record 10+ sacks in a single season since 2016
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024

In recent years, the Falcons have heavily invested in their offense through the draft. Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson were all first-round picks. This offseason, Atlanta dumped more…

Hayden Hurst Panthers pic
NFL
Hayden Hurst did not return from a concussion last season due to Carolina’s poor record
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Julian Blackmon Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ Julian Blackmon is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.7 million to stay in Indianapolis
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 03 2024
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Tyrann Mathieu thinks Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson is going to be ‘special’ in his career
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Carson Wentz Rams pic
NFL
Veteran QB Carson Wentz is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 02 2024
Arrow to top