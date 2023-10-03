NFL

Panthers Rumors: Could Carolina Trade For Mike Evans Or Tee Higgins?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
4 min read
The Carolina Panthers have started the season with an 0-4 record, but they are apparently looking to add more talent, as they are not yet ready to punt on the 2023 campaign.

Panthers Rumors: Carolina Wants To Trade For #1 Wide Receiver

Quarterback Bryce Young has the pressure of being the first overall pick in the most recent draft, and hasn’t performed as well as the player taken behind him. The Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud has been the top rookie QB so far this year, putting up numbers that are better than any other first year pass throwers through four games.

But the Panthers are still all in on Bryce Young, and will look to surround him with elite talent, at least according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. On Tuesday, Schultz reported that Carolina was looking to add a #1 wide receiver via trade, given the fact that they “love Young and want to support him. They believe they can push this season by adding another big time playmaker.”

The team had DJ Moore, but of course had to part with the talented wideout in order to acquire the 1st overall pick in order to select Bryce Young. Left on the roster are veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr, and rookie Jonathan Mingo as the starters. Thielen has been the far and away leader at the position so far for the Panthers, with 27 catches and 287 yards through four games.

Could Carolina Go After Higgins Or Evans?

So, just who might the Panthers target if they decide to make a trade for a pass catcher?

Given the poor start for the Cincinnati Bengals and his desire for a new contract that the team has yet to give him, Tee Higgins could be a potential trade candidate. The Bengals don’t generally negotiate contracts during the season, and Higgins might be looking to get out sooner rather than later. He has just 12 catches through the first four games, and has gained 129 total yards. His numbers are down across the board.

Another veteran #1 option would be Mike Evans, as his time with the Buccaneers may be coming to an end. He is in the final year of his contract with the team that he spent his first 9+ seasons with, and Tampa Bay could be looking to get something in return before he walks. But would giving up assets for a player that they can go after in free agency be a smart move, especially for a team that is currently 0-4? Doubtful.

Things won’t get any easier for the Panthers on the schedule, as they will take on the Lions and Dolphins in their next two contests.

