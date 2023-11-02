NFL

Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud

Two 3-4 sides take each other on this weekend at NRG Stadium, as Tampa Bay play the Texans on Sunday afternoon in week 9 NFL action. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks 

  • Houston Texans (-2.5)(-120)
  • CJ Stroud over 239.5 passing yards (-110)
Texans vs Buccaneers Pick 1: Back The Texans To Cover (-120 with BetOnline)

We are backing the Texans to bounce back from a shocking defeat to the Panthers last weekend this week, when they return home to take on Tampa Bay at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

C.J. Stroud and Houston were upset by Carolina last weekend, with his childhood friend and teammate Bryce Young picking up a first NFL win in what was one of the closest games so far this season.

Tampa Bay are on a four game losing streak, with their latest loss coming at the hands of the Bills in Thursday night football last week with a narrow loss moving Baker Mayfield and co to 3-4.

Texans vs Buccaneers Pick 2: CJ Stroud Over 239.5 Passing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Houston-Tampa Bay game this weekend is for this season’s star rookie QB CJ Stroud to record over 239.5 passing yards.

Only the Jaguars and Chargers have allowed for more passing yards per game the the Buccaneers this season, so Stroud could have himself a day on Sunday back at NRG Stadium.

Stroud has been sensational for the Texans so far this year, but the last two Houston games have seen a slight dip in form from the number two draft pick of this season.

The Texas QB has hit this passing yard prop in six of his eight games so far this season, but against a side who allows for more passing yards than most in the league this weekend we think Stroud can bounce back to form.

Texans vs Buccaneers Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Houston Texans: -145 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +125
  • Point Spread: Texans (-2.5) -120 | Buccaneers (+2.5) +100
  • Total Points: Over 40.0 -110 | Under 40.0 -110

 

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
