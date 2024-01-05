NFL

Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield (ribs) is optimistic to play in Week 18 vs. the Panthers

Zach Wolpin
Heading into Week 18, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 8-8. They lost in Week 17 at home to the Saints and now need a win in the regular season finale to make the playoffs. Luckily, they will be playing the worst team in the NFL this season, the Panthers. They are 2-14, but the Bucs know they cannot sleepwalk through the game and expect to win. 

Earlier this season, Tampa Bay only beat the Panthers 21-18 and it could be another close matchup. It all depends on if starting QB Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play. The 28-year-old suffered a rib injury in Week 17 vs. the Saints and is questionable to play this Sunday. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that there is optimism that Mayfield will be available for the Bucs in Week 18. Their season is on the line and you know Mayfield wants to play and give his team a chance to win.

Will Baker Mayfield be healthy enough to play in Week 18 vs. Carolina?


After bouncing around in 2022, Baker Mayfield has found a home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran QB is having a solid season with the Bucs in 2023. It’s the first time since 2019 that he’s thrown for over 3,500+ passing yards and 20+ touchdowns. Mayfield is at 3,907 passing yards this season, a new career-high. His 28 passing touchdowns are also a new career-high for the former second-overall pick.

However, Mayfield entered Week 18 with a rib injury and was limited in practice on Thursday. The Buccaneers need a win this week to win their division and get the automatic bid to the postseason. If Mayfield is unable to play, Tampa Bay would be forced to start backup Kyle Trask in their most important game of the season.


Additionally, there are a lot of incentives on the line in Week 18 that Mayfield could potentially earn. For the 2023 season, Mayfield was paid a $4 million base salary. He has the chance to earn another $2.2 million through playtime/stat bonuses. As well as another $1 million if Tampa Bay makes the playoffs. That’s an extra $3.2 million that Mayfield could earn with a win and an average game in Week 18. With all that on the table, it feels like Mayfield will end up playing against the Panthers. A win gives the Buccaneers the division title and a playoff spot in 2023.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Zach Wolpin

