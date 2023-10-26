NFL

Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield (knee), Chris Godwin (neck) will both play on TNF vs. Buffalo in Week 8

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chris Godwin Bucs pic
Chris Godwin Bucs pic

Tonight, the Buccaneers will be on the road in Buffalo to face the Bills on TNF. Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 7. Tampa Bay lost 16-13 at home to Atlanta and the Bills lost 29-25 to the Patriots on the road. Heading into TNF in Week 8, the Bucs are dealing with a few injuries to some of their key offensive players. 

For Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin were listed as questionable to play against the Bills in Week 8. However, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that both players will be active tonight vs. Buffalo. The Bucs are 3-3 through their first six games and need a win tonight if they want to stay competitive in the NFC South.

The Bucs are underdogs at home tonight vs. the Bills in Week 8


After practicing fully on Wednesday for Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield was still listed as questionable. He was reportedly dealing with a slight knee injury. However, Mayfield told reporters it was about “pain tolerance” and it shouldn’t affect his playing status. That became true when NFL insiders noted that the #1 overall pick in the 2018 draft will play on TNF.

In six games as the starter for the Bucs in 2023, Mayfield is 3-3. He’s thrown for 1,363 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Tampa Bay will be facing a Bills’ injuries-plagued defense in Week 8. It’s resulted in a lot of backups playing significant minutes for Buffalo. Baker Mayfield and his offensive weapons will look to take advantage of that.


Along with Mayfield, WR Chris Godwin will also play on TNF after being listed as questionable. The 27-year-old is leading the team in receptions (33) and is second in receiving yards (398) this season. Tampa Bay’s pairing of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is one of the best WR duos in the league. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are trying to stop a two-game losing streak tonight vs. the Bills.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
