Tonight, the Buccaneers will be on the road in Buffalo to face the Bills on TNF. Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 7. Tampa Bay lost 16-13 at home to Atlanta and the Bills lost 29-25 to the Patriots on the road. Heading into TNF in Week 8, the Bucs are dealing with a few injuries to some of their key offensive players.

For Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield and Chris Godwin were listed as questionable to play against the Bills in Week 8. However, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that both players will be active tonight vs. Buffalo. The Bucs are 3-3 through their first six games and need a win tonight if they want to stay competitive in the NFC South.

The Bucs are underdogs at home tonight vs. the Bills in Week 8

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield (knee) and WR Chris Godwin (neck) — both listed as questionable — will play tonight against the #Bills, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. DT Vita Vea (groin) is also questionable and will be a true game-day decision. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 26, 2023



After practicing fully on Wednesday for Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield was still listed as questionable. He was reportedly dealing with a slight knee injury. However, Mayfield told reporters it was about “pain tolerance” and it shouldn’t affect his playing status. That became true when NFL insiders noted that the #1 overall pick in the 2018 draft will play on TNF.

In six games as the starter for the Bucs in 2023, Mayfield is 3-3. He’s thrown for 1,363 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Tampa Bay will be facing a Bills’ injuries-plagued defense in Week 8. It’s resulted in a lot of backups playing significant minutes for Buffalo. Baker Mayfield and his offensive weapons will look to take advantage of that.

Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin set to play on Thursday night. https://t.co/NBJidofodY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 26, 2023



Along with Mayfield, WR Chris Godwin will also play on TNF after being listed as questionable. The 27-year-old is leading the team in receptions (33) and is second in receiving yards (398) this season. Tampa Bay’s pairing of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is one of the best WR duos in the league. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are trying to stop a two-game losing streak tonight vs. the Bills.