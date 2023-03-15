NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Baker Mayfield To One-Year Deal

Owen Jones
2 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former number one overall pick Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million.

 

It will be him and former second round pick Kyle Trask  in a quarterback competition. Although the Bucs like Trask a lot, Mayfield seems to be the projected week one starter due to his starting experience.

Mayfield, who was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, has had an up-and-down career so far. While he has shown flashes of brilliance on the field, he has also been criticized for his inconsistency and turnovers. Despite this, the Buccaneers clearly believe that Mayfield has what it takes to help them at least compete for a playoff spot in a weak NFC South.

In a lost season playing for Carolina, Mayfield was cut by the team. He then signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He played better under the coaching staff under Sean McVay. After throwing an abysmal 57.8 completion percentage, he bumped it up to 63.6% while playing with the Rams.

Mayfield will most likley have his best receiving core of his entire career with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Tight end Cade Otton has also shown some promise of being a decent starter in this league as well. Everything around Mayfield has set him up for success. If he cannot get it going on this team, then you can kiss his career as a starting quarterback in the NFL goodbye.

At this current moment, adding Mayfield at quarterback might make them favorites in the NFC South according to Florida sportsbooks. Mayfield is an upgrade over Kyle Trask, so at least they will get some production out of the quarterback position.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
