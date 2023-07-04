NFL

LOOK: Tom Brady Parties With Devin Booker And James Harden

Anthony R. Cardenas
Michael Rubin has carried on the tradition of throwing extravagant 4th of July parties this year, and he had some of the biggest names in entertainment in attendance. There were plenty of sports figures and athletes present, including the newly-retired Tom Brady.

While we are unsure about Brady’s future and whether he’ll become the FOX broadcaster that he has a outlandishly rich contract set up for, he is certainly enjoying his new free time. Rubin’s party was an all-white extravaganza, and photo’s surfaced of Brady hanging out with some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

Tom Brady Parties With Elites At 4th Of July Bash

In one picture, he is shown with a grinning James Harden and a scruffy-looking Devin Booker.

The yearly bash is thrown by the billionaire in The Hamptons. Many of the celebrities arrive by boat, and this may have been the most star-studded iteration of the bash. The list of guests included Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Ben Affleck, JLo, and Kevin Hart.

Brady, Booker, and Harden weren’t the only athletes in attendance. Kevin Durant was also there, and so was Jayson Tatum.

There was a mini-fashion show that featured Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony, Hailey Beiber, and others, and the crowd was treated to impromptu music performances from Ne-Yo and Usher. Travis Scott and Jack Harlow took turns manning the DJ booth.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Included On The Guest List

There will likely be prying eyes that will be trying to piece together any potential stories from the mingling of the athletes.

It was rumored that Harden was interested in playing with the Phoenix Suns, but their acquisition of Bradley Beal has closed the door on that situation. Harden and Durant have been long-time friends and are frequently seen together off of the court despite them not being able to make things work in Brooklyn.

Rubin was once an ownership partner with the Philadelphia 76ers, but sold his stake in 2022 in order to focus on the expansion of Fanatics, of which he is the CEO.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
