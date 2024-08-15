Soccer

Bruno Fernandes Explains Why He Chose To Extend Contract With Manchester United Despite Having 'Interesting' Offers

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes
Portugal international Bruno Fernandes has explained why he has extended his stay with Manchester United despite having “concrete” offers from other clubs. The Man Utd captain has said he feels loved at Old Trafford and believes great things are on the cards for the 20-time English champions.

On Wednesday, August 14, Manchester United confirmed that Fernandes had signed a new contract with the club. The 27-year-old’s new deal expires in June 2027, with an option to extend it for another year. This extension comes amid rumors linking Fernandes with a shock Old Trafford exit. Before he signed the new deal, there were whispers that United could sell their captain for the right price.

Bruno Fernandes Reveals Why He Signed New Deal With Manchester United

After signing the new deal, Fernandes told ESPN Brasil:

This vote of confidence from the club was very important for me. Even because I was approached [by other clubs], the club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers. But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change, and that they wanted to do things differently.

He also gave INEOS’ Man Utd project a vote of confidence, backing the club to reclaim its glory days.

Fernandes added:

I believe there is a dream future at this club with the changes that are taking place.

That’s why I chose to stay. There were other directions that would have been interesting for me, other expectations. But I feel good here, I feel loved and I feel that the club has been very respectful of me.”

According to talkSPORT, Fernandes has now become the joint-highest earner at the Theater of Dreams alongside Marcus Rashford. Thanks to the new deal, he will reportedly pocket a whopping £350,000 ($447,000) per year at the club.

Fernandes has easily been Manchester United’s best player since he joined from Sporting CP in January 2020. The brilliant playmaker has played 234 games for the Old Trafford outfit in all competitions, scoring 79 goals and providing 67 assists.

The Portuguese maestro and his teammates will begin their Premier League campaign with a clash against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night, August 16.

Sushan Chakraborty

August 15, 2024
