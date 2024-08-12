Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to sign a contract extension with the club in the coming days. The Portugal international will reportedly get a significant pay raise as part of the deal and become the joint-highest earner at the club alongside Marcus Rashford.

How Much Will Bruno Fernandes Earn At Manchester United?

According to a report from talkSPORT, Fernandes has had positive talks with Manchester United over a contract extension. Thanks to the new contract, he will earn around £350,000 ($447,000) a week in Manchester, putting him on the same pedestal as academy graduate Rashford. As per the aforementioned report, Fernandes was previously on a £220,000 ($281,000) / week deal.

Fernandes’ extension news comes after the entire Man Utd squad had to take a 25% pay cut for failing to qualify for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

This contract extension is excellent news for the Red Devils, who see Fernandes as an integral part of their squad. It will pour cold water on Fernandes’ exit rumors which gained momentum after his candid interview toward the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fernandes Hited At United Exit In May

Discussing his future at Manchester United, Fernandes told the press in May (via talkSPORT):

“I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don’t want to be a player that the club doesn’t want to have.

“I will be here if the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don’t want me, I will go.”

Ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City, which United won 2-1, Fernandes suggested the Red Devils were not meeting his ambitions.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club,” he said.

“If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football; we want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want.”

Fernandes has been United’s best player since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020. He has played 234 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 79 times and providing 67 assists.