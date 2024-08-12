Soccer

Bruno Fernandes To Become Joint-Highest Earner At Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League
Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been The Best Creator In The Premier League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to sign a contract extension with the club in the coming days. The Portugal international will reportedly get a significant pay raise as part of the deal and become the joint-highest earner at the club alongside Marcus Rashford.

How Much Will Bruno Fernandes Earn At Manchester United?

According to a report from talkSPORT, Fernandes has had positive talks with Manchester United over a contract extension. Thanks to the new contract, he will earn around £350,000 ($447,000) a week in Manchester, putting him on the same pedestal as academy graduate Rashford. As per the aforementioned report, Fernandes was previously on a £220,000 ($281,000) / week deal.

Fernandes’ extension news comes after the entire Man Utd squad had to take a 25% pay cut for failing to qualify for the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

This contract extension is excellent news for the Red Devils, who see Fernandes as an integral part of their squad. It will pour cold water on Fernandes’ exit rumors which gained momentum after his candid interview toward the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fernandes Hited At United Exit In May

Discussing his future at Manchester United, Fernandes told the press in May (via talkSPORT):

I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don’t want to be a player that the club doesn’t want to have.

I will be here if the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don’t want me, I will go.

Ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City, which United won 2-1, Fernandes suggested the Red Devils were not meeting his ambitions.

I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club,” he said.

If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football; we want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want.

Fernandes has been United’s best player since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020. He has played 234 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 79 times and providing 67 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ex England Star Gary Lineker
Soccer

LATEST “I thought he actually might be interested in this job” – Gary Lineker Hopes All-Conquering Manager Comes On As Gareth Southgate’s England Successor

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024
Dominic Solanke Joins Tottenham
Soccer
5 Most Expensive Signings In Tottenham Hotspur History: Check Out Where New Arrival Dominic Solanke Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 12 2024

Tottenham Hotspur, aka Spurs, is one of the biggest teams in the English Premier League. The club has a loyal fanbase, a history of playing attractive soccer, and deep enough…

Ten Hag vs Guardiola FA Community Shield
Soccer
“Another chance for him to deliver an upset” – Michael Bridges Predicts Scoreline Of FA Community Shield Clash Between Manchester City & Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2024

Former Leeds United striker Michael Bridges has backed Manchester City to claim a comfortable 3-1 victory over Manchester United in their upcoming FA Community Cup clash. Bridges expects Erling Haaland…

Guardiola Takes Dig At Arsenal and Manchester United
Soccer
“It’s just when City spend money” – Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Aims Dig At Manchester United & Arsenal Over Summer Spendings, Bemoans Double Standards
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 10 2024
Manchester United Vs Manchester City
Soccer
FA Community Shield: Manchester City vs Manchester United – Where To Watch in US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
Manchester United Winger Antony
Soccer
“Everything I went through had an effect on the pitch” – Manchester United Winger Antony Blames Personal Life Turmoil For Disappointing 2023-24 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I’ll be surprised” – Jamie Carragher Delivers Grim Prediction For New Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Ahead Of 2024-25 Season
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 09 2024
Arrow to top