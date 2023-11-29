NFL

Browns News: Joe Flacco Has Been Getting First Team Reps In Practice

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Cleveland Browns have one of the more interesting situations of any contending team. Heading into Week 12, they were sitting at 7-3 and within a half game of the Baltimore Ravens for the lead in the AFC North. The success that they’ve enjoyed so far this season has been thanks in large part to their excellent defense, which has kept them afloat despite all of the issues that the team has had at quarterback. But they now have a veteran option to turn to, and Joe Flacco could get another shot at leading a team to the postseason.

Joe Flacco Taking First Team Reps In Browns Practice

There have already been three different quarterbacks who have started games for the Browns though the first 11 games this season. The injury to primary starter Deshaun Watson was the start of the issues, and now Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in concussion protocol after taking a massive hit in last week’s game against the Broncos. PJ Walker is on the roster and has already made two starts, but it is apparent that he is not the man for the job given his 1 touchdown to 5 interception ratio so far this year.

Prior to last weekend’s game, the Browns hit the free agent market to try and add some depth at the position. Their search ended with veteran Joe Flacco, as he was signed to the team’s practice squad on November 20th. On Wednesday, he was activated from the practice squad and placed on the main roster, and reports out of Browns practice were that he was taking snaps with the starters ahead of the team’s contest against the Rams.

Flacco Hasn’t Been A Full Time Starter Since 2018

Flacco spent the previous three years of his career with the New York Jets, mainly as an often-used backup. He started four games in two of the seasons and one in the other, and still put up respectable numbers at his advancing age, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in his time there. He hasn’t been a full time starter in the league since 2018, when he was replaced by rookie Lamar Jackson after suffering a mid-season injury.

The Browns will be the road team for their Week 13 contest against Los Angeles, and are currently listed as 3.5 point underdogs for the game.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
