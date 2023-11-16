The Cleveland Browns are in the thick of the playoff race, and based on their record, have a good a shot as any team of winning the AFC North. They are sitting at 6-3 with some impressive wins on their track record, and currently have a 69% chance of qualifying for the NFL postseason. But they had some tough injury news come their way this week when it was revealed that quarterback Deshaun Watson would be undergoing shoulder surgery, effectively ending his season.

NFL: Browns Could Look To Sign A Veteran QB

Deshaun Watson fractured his shoulder in the second quarter of Sunday’s game vs Baltimore, per Browns’ GM Andrew Berry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2023

Watson hadn’t played all that well to begin with. There was hope for improvement after last season’s six-game slate that he played at the end of the year, but his statistics were essentially the same through six games in 2023. His year will end with a stat line of 1,115 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

The team has largely been led by its defense, which ranks first in the league in yards allowed. In most games, the offense has to do just enough to make the defense’s efforts worthwhile, and they’ve been rather successful so far. But the quarterbacks left on Cleveland’s roster aren’t exactly the kind of guys you want leading your team on a playoff push in a brutally tough division. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in his first NFL season, and PJ Walker had 6 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his career.

RGII Believes He Is The Right Man For The Job

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: ESPN’s analyst RGIII says the #Browns should sign him and make him the starting QB this season following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury. “I still run a 4.3 40 time.” Do you think the Browns should sign him?

(via @rg3andtheones)pic.twitter.com/cCBvF56OGd https://t.co/yg6P1xDjJY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 16, 2023

It is unclear which free agent quarterback Cleveland will turn to, if any, but there is one former player who believes he could help the Browns right away.

Robert Griffin III has been an NFL analyst at ESPN for the past few years, having last played in the league during the 2020 season. He has a podcast as well, which is where he shared some thoughts about the Browns’ QB situation:

The Browns should sign me as their starting quarterback, and here’s why. One: at 33 years old I understand the game better than I have in my entire career…Here’s the second thing. I still run a 4.3 40 people. And I can throw the football 80 yards. I train every week like an NFL football player so I can be ready for moments just like this. So they need to hit my line. And the third thing is, for me, if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is gonna be there guy and they don’t bring me in as the starter, they should bring me in to be the backup so I can help him in the same ways that I helped Lamar Jackson.

Griffin’s final three NFL seasons came in Baltimore, where he started two games and appeared in 14, helping usher in the Lamar Jackson era. He had a very promising start to his career in Washington before injuries derailed his potential.

The Browns are scheduled to take on the division rival Steelers this Sunday. They are currently listed as 1-point favorites.