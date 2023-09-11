NFL

Browns Injury Report: Jack Conklin is feared to be out for the season after a significant knee injury in Week 1

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jack Conklin Browns pic
Jack Conklin Browns pic

To open their 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns were at home vs. the Bengals. In a number of games around the league, weather played a factor in Week 1. It was rainy and that played into the Browns’ favor. They have a dominant offensive line and a Top 5 RB in Nick Chubb. 

Jack Conklin was pass-protecting during the first half and injured his knee. The former first-round pick had to be carted off the field and that’s never a good sign. Cleveland won the game 24-3, but they are feared to have lost their starting RT for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Yesterday, Jack Conklin suffered a significant knee injury yesterday vs. the Bengals in Week 1


In December 2022, Conklin signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns. He was guaranteed $31 million at signing. The 29-year-old is an essential piece for the Browns on their offensive line. Unfortunately, they might not have him back this season. That hurts Cleveland’s run game, but they were still dominant vs. the Bengals.

This preseason, rookie OT Dawand Jones shined for the Browns. He didn’t win a starting job but was the team’s next-best OT available. When Conklin went down, Jones entered the game and fit in seamlessly. Jones played in 70 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps yesterday vs. Cincinnati. There’s a real chance he could start the rest of the season if Conklin’s injury is as bad as it looked.


Despite Conklin suffering a significant knee injury, the Browns’ run game was still dominant. Jack Conklin is an All-Pro RT and cannot be easily replaced. However, Dawand Jones is six-foot-eight, 350-pounds. He’s a rookie, but there’s potential for him to be a starting OT for years to come. Nick Chubb finished the game with 106 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Browns.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jack Conklin Browns pic
NFL

LATEST Browns Injury Report: Jack Conklin is feared to be out for the season after a significant knee injury in Week 1

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  41min
relitigating tua tagovailoa vs justin herbert ahead of miami dolphins vs los angeles chargers
NFL
NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
Author image Joe Lyons  •  52min

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 1 after what felt like the longest off-season in history, but the action arrives thick and fast and we’re already looking…

rsz buffalo bills v new england patriots
NFL
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills Today | Claim $1000 Free Bet Bonus
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will land you up to $1000 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of tonight’s big Monday night football action. Bet On NFL With MyBookie…

J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic
NFL
Who will replace J.K Dobbins for Baltimore after suffering a season-edging Achilles injury vs the Texans in Week 1?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Damien Harris Bills pic
NFL
BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
ChatGPT Jets
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Bonus: $750 Jets vs Bills Free Bets Welcome Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To $8,750 In NFL Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top