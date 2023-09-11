To open their 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns were at home vs. the Bengals. In a number of games around the league, weather played a factor in Week 1. It was rainy and that played into the Browns’ favor. They have a dominant offensive line and a Top 5 RB in Nick Chubb.

Jack Conklin was pass-protecting during the first half and injured his knee. The former first-round pick had to be carted off the field and that’s never a good sign. Cleveland won the game 24-3, but they are feared to have lost their starting RT for the remainder of the 2023 season.

#Browns OT Jack Conklin is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, source said. He’ll have an MRI, but there is a possibility he’s out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023



In December 2022, Conklin signed a four-year, $60 million extension with the Browns. He was guaranteed $31 million at signing. The 29-year-old is an essential piece for the Browns on their offensive line. Unfortunately, they might not have him back this season. That hurts Cleveland’s run game, but they were still dominant vs. the Bengals.

This preseason, rookie OT Dawand Jones shined for the Browns. He didn’t win a starting job but was the team’s next-best OT available. When Conklin went down, Jones entered the game and fit in seamlessly. Jones played in 70 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps yesterday vs. Cincinnati. There’s a real chance he could start the rest of the season if Conklin’s injury is as bad as it looked.

Here’s the play where Browns OT Jack Conklin injured his left knee (same knee he suffered a torn ACL in back in 2018). Doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/eLjpJAyIAe — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) September 11, 2023



Despite Conklin suffering a significant knee injury, the Browns’ run game was still dominant. Jack Conklin is an All-Pro RT and cannot be easily replaced. However, Dawand Jones is six-foot-eight, 350-pounds. He’s a rookie, but there’s potential for him to be a starting OT for years to come. Nick Chubb finished the game with 106 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Browns.