Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas (ankle) should make his return this weekend for the Nets

Zach Wolpin
In 2023-24, the Brooklyn Nets have a 25-38 record. The team has struggled all season to win games consistently. Brooklyn’s star power is lacking compared to the top teams in the NBA. There only all-star on the roster is Ben Simmons who’s played in 15 games this season. He was ruled out earlier this week for the remainder of the year with a back injury.

This season, Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas both average exactly (20.9) points per game. Bridges has been on a slump recently and Thomas has missed their last six games with an ankle injury. It was reported on Thursday that Thomas is close to returning to Brooklyn. The team desperately needs his scoring in their starting lineup.

Cam Thomas is on track to make his return this weekend for the Brooklyn Nets


Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is in his third season with the Nets. The former first-round pick took a massive jump this season and is averaging 20+ points per game for the first time in his career. When Thomas is healthy, he’s a big piece of Brooklyn’s offense. Thomas averages (17.3) field goal attempts per game. Compared to just (8.0) in 2022-23. In Brooklyn’s offense, the SG plays freely and is given the ability to play isolation basketball.

At 22 years old, Thomas is a gifted scorer who can get his shot up against nearly anyone. He’s been out the last six games for the Nets with an ankle injury. The team has been struggling offensively without Thomas. This season, Thomas has missed fifteen games for the Nets with ankle issues. Brooklyn’s next game is Thursday on the road on the road vs. the Hornets. They’ll also travel to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Cavaliers.


While Cam Thomas has been out, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson have been Brooklyn’s go-to scorers. However, Johnson was out last game and Bridges has been struggling. The Nets desperately need Thomas’ 20+ points per game back on the court if Brooklyn wants to be competitive to end the season. With their current record, the Nets are on the outside looking in to make the playoffs. They have 19 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Brooklyn hopes Cam Thomas is available for the rest of those games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
