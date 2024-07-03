Ahead of his rookie season, Bronny James has explained the meaning behind his jersey number at his first media day as a Laker.

Bronny James Dedicates Jersey Number

Bronny James stole all the headlines at the 2024 NBA draft, as the Lakers selected him as the 55th overall pick to join up with his dad, LeBron James, in Los Angeles.

During his first media day as a Laker, Bronny James explained that the inspiration behind his number nine jersey was dedicated to late rapper Juice WRLD

“Juice [WRLD] has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I’ve been through,” James said. “Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It’s a really important thing for me.”

"Juice has been a big part of me keeping calm in some situations I've been through." Bronny James pays homage to the late Juice WRLD by wearing the #9 for LAL 🪽 pic.twitter.com/DxMzMThEPi — NBA (@NBA) July 2, 2024

Juice WRLD passed away in 2019 at the age of 21 from a fatal overdose, but throughout his life the rapper made the numbers 999 an important sign during his career.

Speaking about the importance of the numbers in a 2019 interview just before he passed, Juice WRLD said: “If you’re a person that believes in anything that has to do with the Bible, I think in the last book of the Bible it says that 666 is the mark of the beast. And that’s Satan.

“999 represents taking whatever hell, whatever bad situation or whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive.”

Bronny James wearing the number nine jersey is a touching tribute to Juice WRLD and it is only a matter of time before fans will get to see the new Lakers star show off his skills on the court.

New Lakers head coach J J Redick confirmed that Bronny James will take to the court for his first games alongside fellow rookie Dalton Knecht in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League later this month.