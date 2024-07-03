NBA

Bronny James Shares Meaning Behind Lakers Jersey Number: ‘It’s a really important thing for me’

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bronny James
Bronny James

Ahead of his rookie season, Bronny James has explained the meaning behind his jersey number at his first media day as a Laker.  

Bronny James Dedicates Jersey Number

Bronny James stole all the headlines at the 2024 NBA draft, as the Lakers selected him as the 55th overall pick to join up with his dad, LeBron James, in Los Angeles.

During his first media day as a Laker, Bronny James explained that the inspiration behind his number nine jersey was dedicated to late rapper Juice WRLD

“Juice [WRLD] has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I’ve been through,” James said. “Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It’s a really important thing for me.”

Juice WRLD passed away in 2019 at the age of 21 from a fatal overdose, but throughout his life the rapper made the numbers 999 an important sign during his career.

Speaking about the importance of the numbers in a 2019 interview just before he passed, Juice WRLD said: “If you’re a person that believes in anything that has to do with the Bible, I think in the last book of the Bible it says that 666 is the mark of the beast. And that’s Satan.

“999 represents taking whatever hell, whatever bad situation or whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive.”

Bronny James wearing the number nine jersey is a touching tribute to Juice WRLD and it is only a matter of time before fans will get to see the new Lakers star show off his skills on the court.

New Lakers head coach J J Redick confirmed that Bronny James will take to the court for his first games alongside fellow rookie Dalton Knecht in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League later this month.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
James Wiseman Pistons pic
NBA

LATEST James Wiseman is signing a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 02 2024
Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic
NBA
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is signing a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 02 2024

Donovan Mitchell just finished his 7th professional season, his second with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Cavs traded with the Jazz for the all-star SG. Cleveland…

Klay Thompson
NBA
Dallas Mavericks Trade For Klay Thompson As Four Time Championship Winner Looks For Fresh Start
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 02 2024

The Dallas Mavericks have traded for Klay Thompson, with the five time All-star and four time Championship winner agreeing to a $50Million deal in Dallas after 13 years with the…

Derrick White Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Derrick White is signing a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 01 2024
Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks pic
NBA
Isaiah Hartenstein is signing a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 01 2024
Derrick Jones Jr Mavs pic
NBA
Derrick Jones Jr. is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the LA Clippers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 01 2024
Quentin Grimes Pistons pic
NBA
The Mavericks traded Tim Hardaway and three second-round picks to the Pistons for Quentin Grimes
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Arrow to top