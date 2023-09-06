NFL

Broncos' Sean Payton had an NSFW message to Russell Wilson ahead of the 2023 season in Denver

Zach Wolpin
The 2022 season was an overall disaster for the Denver Broncos. Former head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired in-season by the Broncos. He is only the 4th rookie head coach that had ever happened to. Additionally, their offense as a whole was far from where it needed to be. That included the QB play from Russell Wilson. 

To turn their franchise around on the field, the Broncos traded a first-round pick to the Saints for head coach Sean Payton. His goal this season is to revamp Denver’s offense and get Wilson back to his winning ways. Payton had an NSFW message to Russell Wilson ahead of the 2023 season as a bit of a wake-up call.

Russell Wilson needs to take Sean Payton’s message as a bit of a reality check moving forward


In the X post above,  you can see that Sean Payton had some choice words for Russell Wilson. Reports from this offseason said that Wilson had a little too much freedom with the Broncos last season. The Athletic stated that the nine-time Pro Bowler was allowed to bring outside members into the training facility that was not his coaching staff.

Additionally, he was given a workspace and an office. When Sean Payton arrived, that quickly changed. All that freedom Wilson had was taken away. Payton is a successful NFL coach and he’s serious about turning the Broncos around. To do that offensively, he needs to get the most out of what Russell Wilson has left,


To put it bluntly, the Broncos’ offense in 2022 was horribly run. Nobody was put in a position to be successful, especially QB Russell Wilson. In 2o22, the 34-year-old was sacked a league-leading 58 times. His 16 touchdown passes and (.605) completion percentage were both career lows. All the blame can’t be put on Wilson. It was his first year in a new system that was severely mismanaged.

Luckily, Sean Payton has proven in the past that he can make offenses run smoothly with an older QB. In his last few seasons with the Saints, he had Drew Brees at the tail end of his career. Brees was 40 and 41 in his last two NFL seasons. Russell Wilson will turn 35 this season and he still has a lot left in the tank. He’s lost 15 this offseason and is ready to turn around the Broncos in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

