Russell Wilson knows that head coach Sean Payton will help improve the Broncos’ offense in 2023

Zach Wolpin
During the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos were 5-12, last in the AFC West. They had first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett controlling the offense. Denver finished the season averaging (16.9) points per game, the worst in the NFL. That’s why Hackett was fired mid-season of his first year with the Broncos. 

Last year was a true wake-up call for Denver’s front office that changes needed to happen. Their answer was trading for the Saints’ former head coach Sean Payton. He’s one of the best offensive minds in football and is tasked with making the Broncos better offensively. Russell Wilson is confident that Payton can give the Broncos a new look on offense this season.

Will Sean Payton be able to make Russell Wilson look like the QB he once was with the Seahawks?


In 2022, Russell Wilson was the most-sacked QB in the NFL. The Broncos offensive line let up 55 sacks and their offense was one of the worst in the NFL last season. It’s not like they didn’t have offensive weapons. Russell Wilson had a number of factors that played into why the Broncos’ offense was so horrible.

First off, Nathaniel Hackett was clearly not ready for the job. He was a first-year head coach who didn’t have control of his players off the field. Hackett allowed Russell Wilson to have his own trainers and personnel office in the facility. Once Sean Payton became head coach, that all changed.


Last week, the Broncos had their first preseason game vs the Arizona Cardinals. They lost 18-17, but there were some positive takeaways. When he had time in the pocket, Russell Wilson had a solid day at QB. He was 7-13 for 94 yards and had one touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy. Denver didn’t score until the second quarter and there are still some wrinkles to work out. That’s the job of Sean Payton to make sure his team is prepared for the regular season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
