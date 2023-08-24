Russell Wilson Could Eventually Get Benched, Says NFL Analyst

Russell Wilson had the worst year of his career in 2022. He threw for just 16 touchdowns while tossing 11 interceptions in 15 games played, and had the worst completion percentage of any year that he’s been in the league. He was sacked a league-high 55 times, and missed out on the Pro Bowl for just the second time ever.

Could The Broncos Bench Russell Wilson?

“I would be shocked if Russell Wilson was the starter for 17 games this season. … If Russell Wilson has the smallest bump in the road, he will be benched.” —@RealTannenbaum pic.twitter.com/F75rMMJias — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 24, 2023

It wasn’t a great way to begin your tenure with a new team. Wilson had spent the first 10 years of his NFL career as a member of the Seattle Seahawks before being traded last off-season. His arrival in Denver was supposed to make the Broncos one of the contenders in the AFC West and in the conference overall, as they had pieces in place to be one of the better teams in the league.

It was a disaster pretty much from the start. Wilson struggled all season long, and the Broncos went 4-11 in the 15 games that he started. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the conclusion of the season, and the team was financially stuck with Wilson no matter what they did.

They made some splashy moves in the offseason, with the biggest one being acquiring head coach Sean Payton to bring a championship pedigree. It is thought that he will be helpful in turning around both Wilson and the Broncos, given his resume as a leader of an offense.

Broncos Hoping For A Big Turnaround

Russell Wilson doesn’t back down from a challenge.#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/yPQrk6anOH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 23, 2023

Russell Wilson had better be ready to perform, as his job could be on the line, at least according to NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum.

I would be shocked if Russell Wilson was the starter for all 17 games this season. The conversations that Sean Payton is having with ownership is that Year 1 is about culture and accountability…and he’s gonna see Russell Wilson as an opportunity to hold players accountable…If Russell Wilson has the smallest bump in the road, he will be benched.

If his performance is anything like it was last season, then there is plenty of reason to believe that Wilson is on a short leash. But who would be the next man up in that case? Jarrett Stidham is currently listed as the second player on the depth chart, with Ben DiNucci as the third stringer.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like