NFL

Brock Purdy says his arm ‘feels great’ at 49ers training camp after elbow surgery this offseason

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
Brock Purdy 49ers pic

In 2022, nobody expected Brock Purdy to see a lot of playing time as a rookie QB took in the 7th round. However, injuries at QB forced Purdy into action much sooner than he expected. The rookie played in 9 regular season and 3 postseason games for the 49ers in 2022. 

Purdy did just enough to get the Niners to the NFC Championship game last season. Purdy injured his elbow during the game and couldn’t hold or grip the ball anymore. He had to get surgery, but the second-year QB is on pace to be ready for the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brock Purdy is more comfortable in his return from injury and says his arm “feels great” during training camp


For the 49ers last season, Brock Purdy had a lot on his plate. He was a rookie QB on one of the most talented offenses in the NFL and had big shoes to fill. In 9 games played with 5 starts last season, he threw for 1, 374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He went 5-0 in the five regular season games in 2022.

Brock Pury went on KNBR and spoke on the radio about how his recovery had been this offseason and leading up to camp. The 23-year-old said that he’s been building up his arm a lot for the last three weeks. During training camp, he’s going to have to throw the ball more than usual with all the reps the team is trying to get during camp.


He says a plan of two days throwing, and one day off had been implemented into his routine. That’s made him feel fresh and ready to go for the start of training camp. As a rookie last season, Purdy didn’t have any real expectations. Ahead of the 2023 season, Purdy proved he can manage the offense and help the team win games. If he’s fully healthy for Week 1, there should be no issues with him having similar success as he did in 2o22.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST Brock Purdy says his arm ‘feels great’ at 49ers training camp after elbow surgery this offseason

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  11min
1572702877.0
NFL
Garrett Wilson Expected To Return To Practice This Weekend
Author image Owen Jones  •  47min

New York Jets young star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is set to return to practice on Saturday according to Head Coach Robert Saleh.   Robert Saleh tells reporters WR Garrett…

O.J. Howard pic
NFL
Raiders: Former first-round pick O.J. Howard was released by Las Vegas
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected TE O.J. Howard with the 19th overall pick. He played five seasons in Tampa Bay and spent last year with…

Mac Jones Pats pic
NFL
Patriots: Head coach Bill Belichick would not commit to Mac Jones as the starting QB for 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Nick Bosa and John Lynch 49ers pic
NFL
49ers: GM John Lynch is confident that the team will be able to resolve Nick Bosa’s contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Tim Patrick Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos: WR Tim Patrick tore his Achilles and will miss the entire 2023 season for Denver
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Zack Moss Colts pic
NFL
Colts: RB Zack Moss broke his right arm and will miss 4-6 weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 31 2023
Arrow to top