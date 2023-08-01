In 2022, nobody expected Brock Purdy to see a lot of playing time as a rookie QB took in the 7th round. However, injuries at QB forced Purdy into action much sooner than he expected. The rookie played in 9 regular season and 3 postseason games for the 49ers in 2022.

Purdy did just enough to get the Niners to the NFC Championship game last season. Purdy injured his elbow during the game and couldn’t hold or grip the ball anymore. He had to get surgery, but the second-year QB is on pace to be ready for the 49ers’ Week 1 matchup vs the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brock Purdy is more comfortable in his return from injury and says his arm “feels great” during training camp

Brock Purdy says his arm feels great: “Three weeks ago we started building up to this. Doing two days of throwing, a day off. So I’ve actually be doing this plan for a couple weeks now. It feels normal, it feels fresh going out to practice. I’m ready to go.” pic.twitter.com/arDyeO8NmA — KNBR (@KNBR) August 1, 2023



For the 49ers last season, Brock Purdy had a lot on his plate. He was a rookie QB on one of the most talented offenses in the NFL and had big shoes to fill. In 9 games played with 5 starts last season, he threw for 1, 374 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He went 5-0 in the five regular season games in 2022.

Brock Pury went on KNBR and spoke on the radio about how his recovery had been this offseason and leading up to camp. The 23-year-old said that he’s been building up his arm a lot for the last three weeks. During training camp, he’s going to have to throw the ball more than usual with all the reps the team is trying to get during camp.

#49ers QB Brock Purdy getting the arm loose as the second padded practice gets underway 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/UJvffquMDE — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 1, 2023



He says a plan of two days throwing, and one day off had been implemented into his routine. That’s made him feel fresh and ready to go for the start of training camp. As a rookie last season, Purdy didn’t have any real expectations. Ahead of the 2023 season, Purdy proved he can manage the offense and help the team win games. If he’s fully healthy for Week 1, there should be no issues with him having similar success as he did in 2o22.