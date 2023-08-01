NFL

49ers: GM John Lynch is confident that the team will be able to resolve Nick Bosa’s contract extension

Zach Wolpin
Yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers had their first padded practice of the season. The reigning DPOY Nick Bosa is currently holding out from training camp due to a contract dispute. He still has not gotten a deal done with the Niners and it’s already August. 

General Manager John Lynch told the media yesterday that he’s “not at all” concerned about Bosa’s contract situation. He understands why the three-time Pro Bowler is holding out from training camp. Lynch is confident that an extension will be signed. It’s only a matter of time before that happens.

How much longer will Nick Bosa have to hold out until he signs his extension with the 49ers?


Heading into the 2023 season, Nick Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Since being drafted second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa has been one of the league’s premier edge rushers. His (18.5) sacks led the NFL last season. Even after missing most of the 2020 season, he still had an impressive 34 sacks over the last two seasons. In 2021, his 21 tackles for loss led the league.

In the 2022 offseason, Bosa bet on himself by not signing an extension at that time. He had arguably his best season yet as a pro and was the AP 2022 DPOY. With those accolades and success comes the desire to be paid like one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. There’s a chance he could become the highest-paid defensive player, surpassing Aaron Donald.


The Rams’ All-Pro DT makes $31.67 in AAV on his current contract. Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt was fully guaranteed $80 million upfront on the extension he signed with the Steelers. If the 49ers value Bosa as one of the best edge rushers in the league, he could pass Donald’s AAV and Watt’s $80 million guaranteed. According to John Lynch, it’s only a matter of time before Bosa is signed.

Zach Wolpin
Nick Bosa and John Lynch 49ers pic
