Yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers had their first padded practice of the season. The reigning DPOY Nick Bosa is currently holding out from training camp due to a contract dispute. He still has not gotten a deal done with the Niners and it’s already August.

General Manager John Lynch told the media yesterday that he’s “not at all” concerned about Bosa’s contract situation. He understands why the three-time Pro Bowler is holding out from training camp. Lynch is confident that an extension will be signed. It’s only a matter of time before that happens.

How much longer will Nick Bosa have to hold out until he signs his extension with the 49ers?

#49ers GM John Lynch is confident Nick Bosa’s contract extension will get worked out. “We’re just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience.” 🎥: @NBCS49ers pic.twitter.com/bivC9GMlrh — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 31, 2023



Heading into the 2023 season, Nick Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Since being drafted second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa has been one of the league’s premier edge rushers. His (18.5) sacks led the NFL last season. Even after missing most of the 2020 season, he still had an impressive 34 sacks over the last two seasons. In 2021, his 21 tackles for loss led the league.

In the 2022 offseason, Bosa bet on himself by not signing an extension at that time. He had arguably his best season yet as a pro and was the AP 2022 DPOY. With those accolades and success comes the desire to be paid like one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. There’s a chance he could become the highest-paid defensive player, surpassing Aaron Donald.

Niners GM John Lynch not a fan of Nick Bosa’s absence, but “I also understand it and understand that we’re going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out.”https://t.co/2e0kcDEGAI pic.twitter.com/h8oUvmvsi3 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 1, 2023



The Rams’ All-Pro DT makes $31.67 in AAV on his current contract. Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt was fully guaranteed $80 million upfront on the extension he signed with the Steelers. If the 49ers value Bosa as one of the best edge rushers in the league, he could pass Donald’s AAV and Watt’s $80 million guaranteed. According to John Lynch, it’s only a matter of time before Bosa is signed.