Boston’s Derrick White is signing a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension

Zach Wolpin
During 2023-24, the Boston Celtics were the best team in the regular season. That stayed true in the postseason when the Celtics went 16-3 en route to winning the NBA Finals. Boston had arguably the best starting lineup in all of the NBA last season. One underrated player in that starting lineup is Derrick White. 

During Boston’s playoff run, White was someone the Celtics could rely on when their superstars were not at their best. His (16.7) points per game were the third most for Boston in the 2024 playoffs. Today, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that White is signing a four-year, $125.9 million extension with the Celtics. A well-deserved contract for the former first-round pick.

Derrick White is staying with the Celtics on a four-year, $125.9 million extension


To start his professional career, Derrick White was the 29th pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017 NBA draft out of Colorado. White played under legendary head coach Gregg Popovich before he was traded at the 2021-22 deadline. Boston traded Romeo Langford, Josh Richardson, and a protected 2022 first-round pick. In his first half-season with the Celtics, Boston made the NBA Finals but lost in six games to the Warriors.

White put together an impressive campaign in 2022-23 with Boston and was named All-Defensive second-team at the end of the season. Then in 2023-24, Derrick White had arguably his best season as a pro. He averaged (15.2) points, (4.2) rebounds, (5.2) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. For the second straight season, he was All-Defensive second-team with Boston. Additionally, White was eighth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.


After helping Boston win their league-record 18th title, the team made sure to lock down one of their top players. Derrick White got a four-year, $125.9 million extension to White. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, that is the maximum contract that the Celtics were allowed to offer. Celtics fans are elated to have White around for another four seasons. Boston has all intentions of running it back next season and trying to win back-to-back titles.

