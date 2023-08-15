NFL

Bills’ veteran OT Brandon Shell said he intends to retire from the NFL after seven seasons

Zach Wolpin
In the NFL, it never hurts to have backups with legit NFL experience. Injuries can happen so quickly and second-string players can be called upon at a moment’s notice. That’s why on June 1, the Buffalo Bills signed veteran OT Brandon Shell to a one-year deal for the 2023 season. 

On Tuesday, Shell was not at practice. The 31-year-old was absent due to the fact that he intends to retire from the NFL. Shell was competing for a backup role heading into the 2032 season. In their first preseason game, he played 17 offensive and one special teams snap. His retirement is certainly one that the Bills did not see coming.

After seven seasons as a pro, Brandon Shell said he intends to retire from the NFL


In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Jets took OT Brandon Shell in the 5th round out of South Carolina. He played in 49 games over four seasons with New York and made 40 starts. Shell played the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and was on the Miami Dolphins last season. The 31-year-old played in 13 games last season and made 11 starts.

During the Bills’ training camp, Shell was the backup behind Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. If either player were to go down, he would have been slotted into the starting offensive line. However, the Bills do not have that luxury anymore after Shell announced he intends to retire.


Before Shell announced his retirement, the Bills’ offensive line was already one of their weakest position groups in terms of depth. Players who will now be in a position to be a backup are Tommy Doyle, David Quessenberry, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark, and Richard Gouraige. If the Bills knew Shell was going to retire before the season started, they like would not have given him a contract. They’ll have to move on and see what players are left to sign as OT depth for the 2023 season.

Zach Wolpin
