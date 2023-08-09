NFL

Bills’ RB Damien Harris missed practice on Wednesday with knee ‘soreness’

Zach Wolpin
For the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have fallen short of their goal. Winning a Super Bowl means everything to Buffalo and it’s something their franchise has been chasing for decades. Heading into the 2023 season, the Bills have another roster that’s capable of making a deep postseason run. 

This offseason, the Bills brought in some help at RB after Devin Singletary signed with the Texans. A key signing for the Bills was former Patriots RB, Damien Harris. He spent the last four seasons with New England and now has a chance to play on one of the AFC’s best teams.

Damien Harris’ knee injury was not too serious scoring to NFL insiders


Buffalo’s Damien Harris signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal with the Bills. He finished his rookie deal with the Patriots and the team didn’t want to bring him back due to injury history. Additionally, the Patriots want Remondre Stevenson to take most of the reps in their backfield. Damien Harris became an afterthought for the Pats, but the Bills were happy to sign him.

Nyheim Hines went down a few weeks ago with an injury and will miss the entire season. After Harris, the Bills only have two other RBs on their roster. James Cook and Latavious Murray will also see time at RB this season. The early part of 2023 could see these three RBs splitting time until one of them proves they are the top back for Buffalo.

In 2022, Damien Harris played in 11 games and made nine starts for the Patriots. He had only 462 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The season prior, Harris was just under 1,000 rushing yards and had a career-high 15 touchdowns. Injuries have held him back from playing a full season in his first four years. Damien Harris has the chance to be RB1 in Buffalo if he plays to his full potential.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
