Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots as a whole, have had a rapid fall from grace after dominating the sport for nearly two decades. Hard times have fallen on the coach and team after the departure of Tom Brady a few years back, and things have gotten progressively worse with each passing season. They are easily the worst team in the AFC in 2023 and have struggled mightily with their offensive attack, dropping them to a 3-10 record after the first 14 weeks of the season.

Bill Belichick Mum On Rumors About His Future

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: “I’m getting ready for Kansas City”https://t.co/Sayb2H58IO — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 14, 2023

The coach who may be considered the greatest of all-time will not be returning next season, according to reports. It was rumored that Bill Belichick was on the hot seat entering the year, and there have been sources close to owner Robert Kraft who have said that 2023’s failures are enough that the decision to fire him after the season has already been made.

Belichick faced questions about his future when he met with reporters on Wednesday. When asked specifically if he and Kraft shared an agreement that this would be the coach’s last season in New England, he answered in the most Bill Belichick way possible:

I’m getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Chiefs this weekend, and football is all the coach ever wants to discuss in press conferences, if anything. Games are meaningless for New England going forward as they are the first AFC team that has been eliminated, but the Chiefs have plenty to play for and will be looking for an easy win after suffering two tough losses in their last couple of games. The spread isn’t an astronomical one given Kansas City’s recent performances, as they are 7.5 point road favorites.

Belichick Is 27 Wins Away From Tying The All-Time Record

REPORT: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft has already decided to “move on” from Bill Belichick at the end of the season after their loss to the #Colts on Week 10 source told @tomecurran Curran: “When they came out of the loss in Germany, conversations I had that week made it very… https://t.co/ogXzxihLW0 pic.twitter.com/J7S9HciHTA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2023

Reporters continued to try and get some kind of comment from Belichick on his future from different angles, but to no avail. Each of them received the same response:

Bill Belichick has a 265-118 record in 24 years as the Patriots’ head coach, a winning percentage of over 69%, and has 9 AFC Championships and 6 Super Bowls under his belt. He currently has 301 career wins, 27 behind Don Shula for the most ever for an NFL head coach.