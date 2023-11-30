Betting

NFL Odds: Is Bill Belichick An Option To Be Carolina Panthers Next Head Coach?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
skysports bill belichick new england patriots 6374416
skysports bill belichick new england patriots 6374416

The Carolina Panthers made Frank Reich the second NFL head coach to be fired so far this season, firing him earlier this week on the heels of the team’s latest loss. Lasting just 11 games, Reich becomes the shortest-tenured coach since 1976, with even Urban Meyer having a longer leash a couple of years back. The Panthers are a mess organizationally, from top to bottom, and their near future is marred by the lingering effects of the Bryce Young trade made last off season.

NFL Odds: Who Will Be The Panthers Next Head Coach?

Special teams coach Chris Tabor has taken over the head coaching duties on an interim basis, and will navigate the tough final six games for Carolina. But who will take over on a permanent basis next season?

At BetOnline, there are odds available for which candidates are the favorites to land the job. Here are three of the more interesting prospects on the board:

Ben Johnson (+400)

The leader in the clubhouse in Ben Johnson. The Detroit Lions current offensive coordinator is one of the hottest names that will be a part of the coach-hiring process during the upcoming off-season, and will be receiving interested from plenty of teams. This season, the Lions have the 3rd ranked passing offense and 6th ranked rushing, making them the #2 offense in the NFL overall. Johnson is a native of the Carolinas and was offered an interview last year for the team’s head coaching position, but turned it down in order to return to Detroit.

Bet on Ben Johnson Next Panthers Coach (+400) at BetOnline

Jim Harbaugh (+800)

As is always the case when there appears to be unrest with Jim Harbaugh in his current situation, there is speculation that he might try his hand in the NFL again. One of the most successful college-to-pro coaches that we have ever seen, Harbaugh is well known for his time with the 49ers. With the hot water that he has gotten himself into at the University of Michigan, his future is all but secure. But if he does make his way back to the league, would he want it to be with a team in a situation like Carolina’s?

Bill Belichick (+1200)

Every NFL head coaching vacancy this off-season will have Bill Belichick’s name tied to it. There is still plenty that has to be decided in New England, but there is a good chance that Robert Kraft parts ways with his longtime coach this offseason. Would Belichick dive right back into being a head man somewhere else? He is something of a long shot for the job according to the odds, but there have been rumors floating over the past few days that have linked the two sides.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
skysports bill belichick new england patriots 6374416
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Is Bill Belichick An Option To Be Carolina Panthers Next Head Coach?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  24min
d00b26614db064cefd4b69f7a375b866
Betting
NBA Odds: Holmgren Overtakes Wembanyama As Rookie Of The Year Favorite
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h

When the 2023-24 NBA season started, the push for the Rookie of the Year award was predicted to be a two-man race. Victor Wembanyama was the overall and overwhelming favorite…

Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
Betting
NFL Week 13 Expert Picks & Predictions: Colts, Dolphins, and Jaguars among consensus picks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 29 2023

After Week 12 in the 2o23 NFL season, each team has either five or six games left on their schedule. It’s getting down to crunch time for those looking to…

Paolo Banchero Magic pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Wizards Vs. Magic Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 29 2023
Jordan Addison Vikings pic
Betting
NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Bears Vs. Vikings Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 27 2023
Anthony Davis Lakers pic 1
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Lakers Vs. 76ers Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 27 2023
rsz 16838653407902
Betting
NFL Odds: 3 Prop Bets For Sunday’s Bills vs. Eagles Game via BetOnline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 26 2023
Arrow to top