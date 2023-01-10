Best Bets For Wild Card Weekend: 49ers To Cover Spread Against Seahawks

The NFL‘s 2023 Wild Card weekend schedule has been confirmed after the regular season reached its climax on Sunday, with 14 teams making it though to the postseason. We’ve put together the best bets for the upcoming action.

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the NFL’s hottest teams this season, ending the regular season on a 10 game winning streak, despite season ending injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Even though they started the season with a 3-4 record before this fascinating run, they managed to top the NFC West.

Meanwhile for Seattle, they snook into the playoffs thanks to an Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers loss against the Detroit Lions on home turf Sunday, which allowed them to claim the final NFC wild card spot.

After a regular season to remember for the California outfit, we back the 49ers to progress past the Wild Card weekend, beating the Seahawks in the first game of the playoffs.

The Buffalo Bills are the second favorites to win this years Super Bowl, after finishing top of AFC East with a 13-3 record, and host the Miami Dolphins this weekend, who were one of the Bills’ three regular season losses back in September.

Miami only just acquired the NFC’s final wild card spot after beating the New York Jets in their final game of the regular season, and results elsewhere meant they’d be playing in the postseason, after the New England Patriots were defeated by the Bills.

Even as the underdogs, there is a slight hope for the Dolphins, with star QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return from concussion protocol and be fit for the clash with the Bills.

Despite this, we do expect the Bills to get the job done and cover the spread, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

