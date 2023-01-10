NFL

Best Bets For Wild Card Weekend: 49ers To Cover Spread Against Seahawks

Author image
Kyle Curran
6 min read
Bengals NFL BetUS
Bengals NFL BetUS
The NFL‘s 2023 Wild Card weekend schedule has been confirmed after the regular season reached its climax on Sunday, with 14 teams making it though to the postseason. We’ve put together the best bets for the upcoming action. 

Best Wild Card Weekend Sports Betting Sites

Best Bet 1 – San Francisco 49ers -10 @ -114 With BetOnline

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the NFL’s hottest teams this season, ending the regular season on a 10 game winning streak, despite season ending injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Even though they started the season with a 3-4 record before this fascinating run, they managed to top the NFC West.

Meanwhile for Seattle, they snook into the playoffs thanks to an Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers loss against the Detroit Lions on home turf Sunday, which allowed them to claim the final NFC wild card spot.

After a regular season to remember for the California outfit, we back the 49ers to progress past the Wild Card weekend, beating the Seahawks in the first game of the playoffs.

Seahawks At 49ers Odds

Bet Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +420 -525 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +10 (-106) -10 (-114) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 42.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Best Bet 2: Buffalo Bills -11 @ -107 With BetOnline

The Buffalo Bills are the second favorites to win this years Super Bowl, after finishing top of AFC East with a 13-3 record, and host the Miami Dolphins this weekend, who were one of the Bills’ three regular season losses back in September.

Miami only just acquired the NFC’s final wild card spot after beating the New York Jets in their final game of the regular season, and results elsewhere meant they’d be playing in the postseason, after the New England Patriots were defeated by the Bills.

Even as the underdogs, there is a slight hope for the Dolphins, with star QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to return from concussion protocol and be fit for the clash with the Bills.

Despite this, we do expect the Bills to get the job done and cover the spread, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Dolphins At Bills Odds

Bet Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills Play
Moneyline +455 -575 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +11 (-113) -11 (-107) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Best Bet 3: Minnesota Vikings -3 @ +100 With BetOnline

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants meet once again just less than a month after their Christmas Eve showdown, which turned out to be a classic, where the Vikings picked up a slender 27-24 victory.

Minnesota go into the game as favorites, and have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL on their team Justin Jefferson, who had nine touchdowns for the season, and a record breaking 1,809 receiving yards.

We’re expecting the Vikings to cover the spread against the Giants, as Minnesota hope to reach their first Super Bowl since 1966.

Giants At Vikings Odds

Bet New York Giants Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +3 (-120) -3 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Best Bet 4: Cincinnati Bengals -6.5 @ -110 With BetOnline

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson is expected to return this weekend, and has not featured since he suffered a knee sprain back in Week 13 – and the Ravens could be relying on him to have any hopes of progressing in the playoffs.

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to go one step further this year and win the Super Bowl, after losing narrowly to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl LVI last year.

Cincinnati are looking like a real strong force coming into Wild Card weekend, winning eight games on the bounce and have secured back-to-back AFC North titles in the meantime. The Bengals are certainly our pick to cover the spread in the final game on Sunday.

Ravens At Bengals Odds

Bet Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +245 -290 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 43.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Best Bet 5: Dallas Cowboys -2.5 @ -120 With BetOnline

In the final game of the Wild Card round, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Raymond James Stadium in Flordia to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay didn’t have their best season, and finished with a negative record of 8-9, however progressed to the postseason after topping NFC South in a very close southern division. Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished the season second in NFC East, with a 12-5 record.

The Bucs did in fact beat the Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football of the season back in September, but that was a while ago now, and things have changed since and we’re expecting the Cowboys to knock the Bucs out and progress to the next round of the playoffs.

Cowboys At Buccaneers Odds

Bet Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Play
Moneyline -145 +125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2.5 (-120) +2.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) BetOnline logo

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +340 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +410 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +475 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +550 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +750 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers
 +2200 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings
 +3300 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins
 +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +6000 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks
 +6600 BetOnline logo

 

NFL betting sites have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, ahead of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
