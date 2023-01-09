2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed

The NFL’s Super Wild Card 2023 weekend schedule has been confirmed following the end of the regular season on Sunday with 14 teams advancing to the postseason.
All six matchups on Wild Card weekend will be rematches of a game earlier this season which kicks-off with the NFC’s Seattle Seahawks (7) travelling to face the San Francisco 49ers (2) at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, January 14.
Later that day at 8:15pm EST, the AFC’s Jacksonville Jaguars (4) welcome the Los Angeles Chargers (5) to Florida as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert prepare to go head-to-head on the NFL’s biggest stage.
On Sunday, January 15, another AFC matchup of the Miami Dolphins (7) vs Buffalo Bills (2) kicks-off at 1pm EST as Josh Allen looks to guide Sean McDermott’s side on track to a first ever Super Bowl win.
At 4:30pm EST, the New York Giants (6) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3) at the U.S. Bank Stadium in a rematch of the Christmas Eve classic which Minnesota edged 27-24 at home.
To cap off on Sunday night at 8:15pm EST, Lamar Jackson will hope to be fit for the Baltimore Ravens’ (6) trip to face Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals (3) who are bidding to reach a second consecutive Super Bowl in 2023.
Finally, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) lock horns with Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys (5) on Monday Night Football at 8:15pm EST following Tampa’s 19-3 win on the opening Sunday Night Football game in September.
NFL Wild Card Round Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
1 p.m. ET | CBS
- New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
8:15 p.m. ET | NBC
Monday, Jan. 16
- Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+
Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds
Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.
|Team
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+340
|Buffalo Bills
|+410
|San Francisco 49ers
|+475
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+550
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+750
|Dallas Cowboys
|+1400
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+2000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+2200
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3300
|Baltimore Ravens
|+4000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+4000
|Miami Dolphins
|+5000
|New York Giants
|+6000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+6600
NFL betting sites have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, ahead of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.
Further down the pack, the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers sit in midfield with a slight outside chance before the odds begin to dip even further.
The Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars follow at long prices ahead of the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks with the biggest odds to win the Super Bowl.
