American Football

2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
1237989468.0
1237989468.0
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The NFL’s Super Wild Card 2023 weekend schedule has been confirmed following the end of the regular season on Sunday with 14 teams advancing to the postseason.

All six matchups on Wild Card weekend will be rematches of a game earlier this season which kicks-off with the NFC’s Seattle Seahawks (7) travelling to face the San Francisco 49ers (2) at 4:30pm ET on Saturday, January 14.

Later that day at 8:15pm EST, the AFC’s Jacksonville Jaguars (4) welcome the Los Angeles Chargers (5) to Florida as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert prepare to go head-to-head on the NFL’s biggest stage.

On Sunday, January 15, another AFC matchup of the Miami Dolphins (7) vs Buffalo Bills (2) kicks-off at 1pm EST as Josh Allen looks to guide Sean McDermott’s side on track to a first ever Super Bowl win.

At 4:30pm EST, the New York Giants (6) take on the Minnesota Vikings (3) at the U.S. Bank Stadium in a rematch of the Christmas Eve classic which Minnesota edged 27-24 at home.

To cap off on Sunday night at 8:15pm EST, Lamar Jackson will hope to be fit for the Baltimore Ravens’ (6) trip to face Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals (3) who are bidding to reach a second consecutive Super Bowl in 2023.

Finally, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4) lock horns with Dak Prescott’s Dallas Cowboys (5) on Monday Night Football at 8:15pm EST following Tampa’s 19-3 win on the opening Sunday Night Football game in September.

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

Saturday, Jan. 14

  • Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
    4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
    8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

  • Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
    1 p.m. ET | CBS
  • New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
    4:30 p.m. ET | FOX
  • Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
    8:15 p.m. ET | NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

  • Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ESPN+

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +340 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +410 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +475 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +550 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +750 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers
 +2200 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings
 +3300 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins
 +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +6000 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks
 +6600 BetOnline logo

 

NFL betting sites have Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as outright favorites to win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, ahead of the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

Further down the pack, the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers sit in midfield with a slight outside chance before the odds begin to dip even further.

The Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars follow at long prices ahead of the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks with the biggest odds to win the Super Bowl.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Joe Mixon
American Football

LATEST Joe Mixon Takes Dig At NFL Postseason Seeding Changes Following Cancelled Game vs Bills

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 6 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 05 at 17.16.03 copy
American Football
NFL unlikely to resume Bengals vs Bills game, various options being discussed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 5 2023

ESPN’s senior NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the NFL is unlikely to replay the Cincinatti Bengals vs Buffalo Bills game and the league is currently reviewing their options. Buffalo Bills…

Screenshot 2479 e1670521183845 832x447 1
American Football
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe clash live on Undisputed over Damar Hamlin tweet
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 5 2023

Shannon Sharpe made his return to Undisputed on Wednesday to face and confront co-host Skip Bayless over his tweet posted after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered a…

Bayless
American Football
‘This is so Disgusting’: Fox Presenter Skip Bayless Slammed For Tone Deaf Take After Damar Hamlin Collapses
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 3 2023
DukesMayo
American Football
How To Bet On The Duke’s Mayo Bowl In Maryland | Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Dec 30 2022
Wilson and White
American Football
Another QB Shakeup for the New York Jets
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 26 2022
ChaseYoung
American Football
Washington Commanders Chase Young Set To Make His 2022 Debut
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 22 2022
Arrow to top