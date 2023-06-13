Joe Burrow has been a sensation early on in his career. After suffering an injury that cut his rookie season short, he has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league over the last two years while turning the Cincinnati Bengals into title contenders.

He hasn’t just been good, he’s been great. Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage in 2021 while winning comeback player of the year, taking his team all the way to the Super Bowl. He followed that up in 2022 by finishing in second in both touchdowns and completion percentage, and fifth in total passing yards.

Joe Burrow: Mahomes Is The Best QB In The World

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow on who the best QB in the world is right now: “I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he’s had. He’s the one to knock off.”pic.twitter.com/8vWm5N58Dd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

He has been an MVP candidate for the last two seasons, and is again one of the favorites for 2023-24. But the player who has done the winning of the hardware (and is favored to do so again) is Patrick Mahomes. And according to Burrow, he is the best quarterback to play the game.

Burrow held a press conference during off-season mini-camp on Tuesday, and answered questions from the media. One reporter asked him who he thought the best quarterback in the world was:

“I don’t think there’s an argument right now, it’s Pat. Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

He certainly has a point. Mahomes has been a transcendent talent, described as the quarterback standard by which today’s pass thrower is now measured. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, and has been the regular season MVP twice as well. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each year of his career, and has three All-Pro team nods to his name.

Burrow Has Third-Shortest MVP Odds

Mahomes may be coming off of his best season of all. He led the league in yards, touchdowns, and QBR in 2022, en route to his second MVP award and second Super Bowl ring.

So it is hard to argue that Mahomes is currently the best, even for a guy like Joe Burrow. Athletes often consider themselves to be the best no matter what the actual numbers or results say, which helps with performance and motivation. But there are few guys who other players simply bow their heads to in respect, and Mahomes is one of them.

As it stands today, Burrow has the third-shortest MVP odds for 2023, sitting at +700. Mahomes leads the way at +625, with Josh Allen sandwiched in between at +650.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like