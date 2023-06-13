NFL

Joe Burrow Says Patrick Mahomes Is The Best Quarterback In The World

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 12380908740
rsz 12380908740

Joe Burrow has been a sensation early on in his career. After suffering an injury that cut his rookie season short, he has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league over the last two years while turning the Cincinnati Bengals into title contenders.

He hasn’t just been good, he’s been great. Burrow led the NFL in completion percentage in 2021 while winning comeback player of the year, taking his team all the way to the Super Bowl. He followed that up in 2022 by finishing in second in both touchdowns and completion percentage, and fifth in total passing yards.

Joe Burrow: Mahomes Is The Best QB In The World

He has been an MVP candidate for the last two seasons, and is again one of the favorites for 2023-24. But the player who has done the winning of the hardware (and is favored to do so again) is Patrick Mahomes. And according to Burrow, he is the best quarterback to play the game.

Burrow held a press conference during off-season mini-camp on Tuesday, and answered questions from the media. One reporter asked him who he thought the best quarterback in the world was:

“I don’t think there’s an argument right now, it’s Pat. Until somebody has a better year than he’s had, he’s the one to knock off.”

He certainly has a point. Mahomes has been a transcendent talent, described as the quarterback standard by which today’s pass thrower is now measured. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, and has been the regular season MVP twice as well. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each year of his career, and has three All-Pro team nods to his name.

Burrow Has Third-Shortest MVP Odds

Mahomes may be coming off of his best season of all. He led the league in yards, touchdowns, and QBR in 2022, en route to his second MVP award and second Super Bowl ring.

So it is hard to argue that Mahomes is currently the best, even for a guy like Joe Burrow. Athletes often consider themselves to be the best no matter what the actual numbers or results say, which helps with performance and motivation. But there are few guys who other players simply bow their heads to in respect, and Mahomes is one of them.

As it stands today, Burrow has the third-shortest MVP odds for 2023, sitting at +700. Mahomes leads the way at +625, with Josh Allen sandwiched in between at +650.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 12380908740
NFL

LATEST Joe Burrow Says Patrick Mahomes Is The Best Quarterback In The World

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  40min
diggs
NFL
Stefon Diggs Absent From Mandatory Minicamp
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been absent from the Bills mandatory minicamp.   𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Bills WR Stefon Diggs is NOT in mandatory minicamp. Coach Sean McDermott says…

rsz ap23023847028931
NFL
Mahomes, Other Chiefs Players Dominate PFF Position Rankings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the premiere team in the NFL for some time now, thanks in large part to excellent roster construction. The team routinely has some of…

rsz 12352421940
NFL
NFL: Multiple Players Holding Out From Patriots Mandatory Mini-Camp
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz 06saquon 1 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL
Saquon Barkley Will Not Be At Giants Mini-Camp This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz kyle shanahan 091822 getty ftr
NFL
NFL: This Crazy Statstic Shows The Dominance Of Kyle Shanahan
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 12 2023
rsz 14500998230
NFL
DeAndre Hopkins May Value Money And Opportunity Over Winning
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023
Arrow to top