This coming season, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that two more players will be entering the Ring of Honor. Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason will be inductees for the Bengals in the 2023 season. Both gentlemen will be honored at their Week 3 home game vs the LA Rams.

On social media, the Bengals’ Twitter account dubbed Johnson and Esiason as “two of the best to ever wear stripes. Both Johnson and Easiason played 10 seasons for Cincinnati. The six-time Pro Bowl WR played from 2001-2010 and Easiason played from 1984-1992.

Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason are this year’s Ring of Honor inductees! On September 25th at halftime vs the Rams, they will be recognized with a special induction ceremony. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2023

Currently, the Bengals Ring of Honor has six members. Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason will bring that total to eight. They will be joining Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Anthony Muñoz, and Ken Riley. Team President Mike Brown said both players are “very deserving of this honor”.

Chad Johnson is Cincinnati’s all-time leader in receptions (751), receiving yards (10,783), and receiving touchdowns (66). He is a two-time All-Pro selection who led the league in receiving in 2006. Johnson said “It means everything to me” when he heard he was going to be in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Boomer and Chad…two of the best to ever wear stripes 👏 pic.twitter.com/aWBlchrJEx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2023



Boomer Esiason ranks third all-time in passing yards (27,149) and passing touchdowns (187) in team history. He won league MVP in 1988 and took Cincinnati to the Super Bowl that season. They didn’t win, but he’s still regarded as one of the best players in franchise history. Esiason was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and won the 1995 NFL Man of the Year.