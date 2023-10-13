Soccer

Barcelona Transfer Rumor: 26-Year-Old Premier League Star Emerges As New Barca Target

Sushan Chakraborty
La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma. The Japanese winger has been with the Premier League outfit since joining from Belgian outfit Union SG.

Mitoma Is Well-Liked By Barcelona Hierarchy

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, La Liga holders Barcelona have been left impressed by Brighton’s 26-year-old wideman. It has been claimed that they are big fans of the way he manages to unlock defenses with his runs and inch-perfect deliveries from the left wing. Barca also have good relations with the Seagulls, as they loaned Ansu Fati out to the American Express Stadium in July.

The report, however, notes that the Blaugrana are not contemplating making a move any time soon, as they are currently focused on strengthening the midfield position by signing a pivot. So, until situations turn favorable, they will seemingly continue to monitor the Japan international.

Mitoma is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. He is quick, is an excellent dribbler, loves to take players on, creates chances, and has the composure to find the back of the net as well. Since joining from Union SG in June 2022, Mitoma has played 52 games for Roberto De Zerbi’s side in all competitions, scoring 13 times and providing 12 assists. His contract with Brighton expires in June 2025, meaning the next summer could be quite important in terms of his future at the club.

Mitoma Can Be An Economical Replacement To Joao Felix

Barcelona have performed well in La Liga this season, going unbeaten in nine games (6W, 3D). With 21 points on the board, they find themselves in third place in the league standings.

Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix has emerged as one of Barcelona’s best performers this season (3 goal involvements in 6 games), and the club reportedly intend to make the left-winger’s stay permanent at the end of the season. However, Los Rojiblancos have no intention of selling the Portugal international for cheap. Having signed him for around $130 million in 2019, Atletico will reportedly accept a bid in the region of $84.8 million for the winger.

Cash-strapped Barca might not be able to afford to pay such a premium for Felix next summer. In that case, Mitoma, whose market value stands at $52.73 million (via Transfermarkt), could emerge as a more affordable option.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
