Keeping in line with the newfound tradition of showcasing the logos of prominent musicians on the front of their shirts during El Clásicos, Barcelona will flaunt the insignia of British pop-rock band Coldplay in their upcoming clash with Real Madrid on October 26.

The emblem, inspired by Coldplay’s latest album, ‘Moon Music’, will replace Spotify’s logo on the front of Barca’s men’s and women’s jerseys. The men’s team will wear the limited edition shirt against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, whereas the women’s team will take theirs for a spin in the clash against Eibar on November 2.

Barcelona and Spotify Extend Tradition with Coldplay Switch

This switch of logos during the most highly anticipated fixture on the Spanish soccer calendar has become a fixture since Spotify came on as Barcelona’s front-of-shirt sponsor in March 2022. As part of their €70 million partnership with Spotify, Barca have flaunted the logos of KAROL G, The Rolling Stones, ROSALÍA, and DRAKE on the front of their shirts over the last couple of years.

The Blaugrana’s collaboration with Coldplay and Spotify extends far beyond the first-team jerseys. In addition to the jerseys, the partnership will give birth to scarves, hoodies, and t-shirts, all carrying the special ‘Moon Music’ logo. There will also be a handful of jerseys that will carry special detailing and signatures from Barcelona players.

Coldplay, known for their philanthropic work, has worked together with Barca and Spotify to ensure that a portion of the funds received from selling ‘Moon Music’ merchandise goes to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the FC Barcelona Foundation.

Coldplay Honored to Be on Barca Shirt

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesperson from Coldplay said:

“We’re honored that Spotify has chosen to feature our Moon Music design on the shirt of FC Barcelona. We’ve had a special relationship with the city and the club for many years. We’re also proud to support the UNHCR in their life-saving work to protect refugees and displaced people around the world. Heartfelt thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona for making this happen.”

Juli Guiu, VP of Marketing, Barcelona, added:

“We are delighted that through our partnership with Spotify, that Coldplay will feature on the FC Barcelona shirt for El Clásico. The band and the club have a mutual love which stretches back many years from the band visiting training sessions, to Barça players watching Coldplay live in Barcelona over the years, to the band’s music soundtracking some of the club’s best moments.”

Barcelona featured The Rolling Stones’ logo in the first El Clasico of the 2023-24 season on October 28, 2023. Unfortunately, it did not prove to be a lucky insignia for the club, as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, with Jude Bellingham bagging a brace to seal a comeback win for Los Blancos.