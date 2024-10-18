Soccer

Barcelona to Flaunt ‘Moon Music’-Inspired Coldplay Logo in Clash Against Real Madrid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Coldplay Collab
Barcelona Coldplay Collab

Keeping in line with the newfound tradition of showcasing the logos of prominent musicians on the front of their shirts during El Clásicos, Barcelona will flaunt the insignia of British pop-rock band Coldplay in their upcoming clash with Real Madrid on October 26.

The emblem, inspired by Coldplay’s latest album, ‘Moon Music’, will replace Spotify’s logo on the front of Barca’s men’s and women’s jerseys. The men’s team will wear the limited edition shirt against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, whereas the women’s team will take theirs for a spin in the clash against Eibar on November 2.

Barcelona and Spotify Extend Tradition with Coldplay Switch

This switch of logos during the most highly anticipated fixture on the Spanish soccer calendar has become a fixture since Spotify came on as Barcelona’s front-of-shirt sponsor in March 2022. As part of their €70 million partnership with Spotify, Barca have flaunted the logos of KAROL G, The Rolling Stones, ROSALÍA, and DRAKE on the front of their shirts over the last couple of years.

The Blaugrana’s collaboration with Coldplay and Spotify extends far beyond the first-team jerseys. In addition to the jerseys, the partnership will give birth to scarves, hoodies, and t-shirts, all carrying the special ‘Moon Music’ logo. There will also be a handful of jerseys that will carry special detailing and signatures from Barcelona players.

Coldplay, known for their philanthropic work, has worked together with Barca and Spotify to ensure that a portion of the funds received from selling ‘Moon Music’ merchandise goes to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the FC Barcelona Foundation.

Coldplay Honored to Be on Barca Shirt

Commenting on the collaboration, a spokesperson from Coldplay said:

We’re honored that Spotify has chosen to feature our Moon Music design on the shirt of FC Barcelona. We’ve had a special relationship with the city and the club for many years. We’re also proud to support the UNHCR in their life-saving work to protect refugees and displaced people around the world. Heartfelt thanks to Spotify and FC Barcelona for making this happen.

Juli Guiu, VP of Marketing, Barcelona, added:

We are delighted that through our partnership with Spotify, that Coldplay will feature on the FC Barcelona shirt for El Clásico. The band and the club have a mutual love which stretches back many years from the band visiting training sessions, to Barça players watching Coldplay live in Barcelona over the years, to the band’s music soundtracking some of the club’s best moments.

Barcelona featured The Rolling Stones’ logo in the first El Clasico of the 2023-24 season on October 28, 2023. Unfortunately, it did not prove to be a lucky insignia for the club, as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, with Jude Bellingham bagging a brace to seal a comeback win for Los Blancos.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Carlo Ancelotti Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST “He Is Very Well, Happy and Eager” – Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Says Kylian Mbappe Is ‘A Different Player to the one He Was Before the [International] Break’

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2024
Barcelona Coldplay Collab
Soccer
Barcelona to Flaunt ‘Moon Music’-Inspired Coldplay Logo in Clash Against Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2024

Keeping in line with the newfound tradition of showcasing the logos of prominent musicians on the front of their shirts during El Clásicos, Barcelona will flaunt the insignia of British…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“Saturday Could Be a Different Story” – Chris Sutton Makes Shock Prediction for Arsenal vs Bournemouth
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 18 2024

Ex-Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted Premier League aspirants Arsenal will drop points in their upcoming league meeting with Bournemouth. Sutton has backed the Cherries to hold the Gunners to…

Arsenal Have 15 Round Of 16 Appearances
Soccer
Arsenal Injury Latest As Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz All Carry Knocks Ahead Of Bournemouth Clash
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 17 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United vs Brentford: Where to Watch in US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2024
England Manager Thomas Tuchel
Soccer
“It was very straightforward” – Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why He Chose England Job over Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2024
Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
“I think that it definitely needed change” – David Beckham Backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to Bring Glory Days Back to Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2024
Arrow to top