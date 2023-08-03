Soccer

Barcelona Reach Total Agreement With 29-year-old Manchester City Star – Reports

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona manager Xavi
Barcelona manager Xavi

Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo has reportedly agreed terms with La Liga giants Barcelona, with talks between the two clubs currently underway.

Earlier on Thursday (August 3), renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Cancelo had agreed personal terms with the Blaugrana, as he wants a change of scenery this summer. The Italian wrote:

“Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barça, he wants the move… and Xavi wants him since January as a priority target. Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure.

“Barça plan revealed on Sunday: use part of Dembélé budget to try again for Cancelo.”

Building on Romano’s report, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has stated that the Portuguese right-back’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a total agreement in place with Barcelona (via Barca Universal). On Twitch, Romero revealed Cancelo’s potential salary at Camp Nou and touched on some other key updates.

Joao Cancelo prepared to take a pay cut for Barcelona

It had been previously speculated that Barcelona could have to pay around $15.3 million to get the 29-year-old full-back. According to Romero, however, Cancelo has decided to reduce his wage demands and agreed to a $6.6 million contract. Although Romero has not talked about the length of the contract, it would not be surprising if the Spanish outfit tie Cancelo down to a long-term deal, lasting four or more years.

Barcelona and Manchester City clash over deal structure

Although the Camp Nou outfit have made headway in the negotiations with Cancelo, they are yet to reach an agreement with last season’s Treble winners Manchester City. As per the aforementioned report, Pep Guardiola’s side want to sell the player this summer. Barca, on the other hand, wish to sign him on a season-long loan deal with the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

World-class agent Mendes is expected to smoothen the communication between the two clubs, ensuring the move does not fall through because of this reason. Additionally, there is also concern about the loan fee City might demand for Cancelo. Cash-strapped Barcelona are likely to think twice before splurging on Cancelo who failed to impress at Bayern Munich last season.

The fullback, who fell out of favor at City and joined Bayern on loan on January 31, scored only once and claimed six assists in 21 matches for the Bavarians across competitions. Joining City in 2019, Cancelo has played 154 games under Guardiola in all tournaments, scoring nine times and providing 22 assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
"Glazers Out" Banner Outside Of Old Trafford
Soccer

LATEST “MUFC sale process hasn’t been paused” – Journalist Claims Frustrated Bidders Are Ready To Finalize Manchester United Takeover

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  41s
Inter Miamis Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets On The Training Pitch
Soccer
5 highest-paid MLS players: Busquets joins Messi At The Summit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

The United States’ premier soccer division, Major League Soccer (MLS), has become a desirable destination for elite players, and for good reason. Thanks to a welcoming fanbase and considerably forgiving…

Four-time Champions League Winner Lionel Messi
Soccer
Messi, Benzema, and More: 5 Champions League Winners Who Left Europe This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Thanks to the rise of the Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Saudi Pro League (SPL), more and more footballers are choosing to leave behind the allure of the Champions…

Ousmane Dembele has failed to justify his price tag at Barcelona
Soccer
Signing Ousmane Dembele Has Been One Of Barcelona’s Biggest Blunders — Opinion
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 2 2023
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a match
Soccer
Arsenal Extend Sponsorship Deal With Emirates; Partnership Set To Span Well Over 20 Years
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 2 2023
Champions League top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
Soccer
5 Soccer Players With Most Guinness World Record Titles
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 2 2023
Thiago Almada and Lionel Messi are two of the most valuable MLS Players
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Players in MLS Right Now (2023)
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top