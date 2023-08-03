Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo has reportedly agreed terms with La Liga giants Barcelona, with talks between the two clubs currently underway.

Earlier on Thursday (August 3), renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Cancelo had agreed personal terms with the Blaugrana, as he wants a change of scenery this summer. The Italian wrote:

“Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barça, he wants the move… and Xavi wants him since January as a priority target. Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure.

“Barça plan revealed on Sunday: use part of Dembélé budget to try again for Cancelo.”

Building on Romano’s report, Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has stated that the Portuguese right-back’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has a total agreement in place with Barcelona (via Barca Universal). On Twitch, Romero revealed Cancelo’s potential salary at Camp Nou and touched on some other key updates.

Joao Cancelo prepared to take a pay cut for Barcelona

It had been previously speculated that Barcelona could have to pay around $15.3 million to get the 29-year-old full-back. According to Romero, however, Cancelo has decided to reduce his wage demands and agreed to a $6.6 million contract. Although Romero has not talked about the length of the contract, it would not be surprising if the Spanish outfit tie Cancelo down to a long-term deal, lasting four or more years.

Barcelona and Manchester City clash over deal structure

Although the Camp Nou outfit have made headway in the negotiations with Cancelo, they are yet to reach an agreement with last season’s Treble winners Manchester City. As per the aforementioned report, Pep Guardiola’s side want to sell the player this summer. Barca, on the other hand, wish to sign him on a season-long loan deal with the option to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

World-class agent Mendes is expected to smoothen the communication between the two clubs, ensuring the move does not fall through because of this reason. Additionally, there is also concern about the loan fee City might demand for Cancelo. Cash-strapped Barcelona are likely to think twice before splurging on Cancelo who failed to impress at Bayern Munich last season.

The fullback, who fell out of favor at City and joined Bayern on loan on January 31, scored only once and claimed six assists in 21 matches for the Bavarians across competitions. Joining City in 2019, Cancelo has played 154 games under Guardiola in all tournaments, scoring nine times and providing 22 assists.