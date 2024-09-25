Soccer

Report: Barcelona Were Interested In 23-Year-Old Before His Move To Liverpool

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick

La Liga leaders Barcelona were reportedly interested in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before he signed a permanent deal with Premier League giants Liverpool. Hansi Flick’s side had received good reports on the 23-year-old and thought he would be an excellent successor to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona Held an Interest in Liverpool Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reached an agreement with Valencia over the transfer of Mamardashvili in the final week of August 2024. However, since Alisson is still very much at the top of his game, Liverpool allowed Mamardashvili to continue at Valencia for the 2024-25 season. The Reds agreed to pay an upfront €30 million ($33.6 million) fee and to wire €5 million ($5.6 million) more if he met pre-determined sporting objectives.

Liverpool did not face much competition to sign Mamardashvili, but, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona was very much interested in signing the Georgia international. The Blaugrana did not throw their hat in the ring because of complete confidence in Ter Stegen and their tricky financial situation.

Having missed the opportunity to sign the goalkeeper during the 2024-25 summer transfer window, Barca may not get another chance any time soon. Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and has an excellent retention rate. Unless Mamardashvili falls out with the manager or staff, he should be able to enjoy a prolonged career at Anfield Stadium.

With Mamardashvili out of reach, Barca could try to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as Ter Stegen’s long-term replacement.

Barca in the Market for Goalkeepers After Ter Stegen Injury

Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper Ter Stegen sustained a horrible knee injury in the 5-1 win over Villarreal on September 21. On September 23, Barca confirmed the Germany international had undergone a successful surgery but could not predict a possible return date. According to reports, he could spend the remainder of the 2024-25 season on the sidelines.

Inaki Pena will fill in for Ter Stegen for the time being, but Barcelona wants to add a more experienced keeper to their ranks as soon as possible. As per Barca Universal, Wojciech Szczesny and Keylor Navas are the top names at the top of Barca’s wishlist. While Szczesny retired after leaving Juventus in August, Navas is currently without a club. This means the club would be able to register either keeper right away.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Soccer

LATEST “I couldn’t fault Ten Hag’s approach” – Steve McClaren Says Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Was Right to Take on Cristiano Ronaldo

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Chelsea Has Signed Estevao Willian
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains How Barcelona Star Helped Blues Land Estevao Willian
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal indirectly helped Chelsea land one of the most exciting talents in the world Estevao Willian. Estevao will join the Blues…

Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Were Interested In 23-Year-Old Before His Move To Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024

La Liga leaders Barcelona were reportedly interested in Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili before he signed a permanent deal with Premier League giants Liverpool. Hansi Flick’s side had received good reports…

Manchester United Star Marcus Rashford
Soccer
“Come on, do me a favor” – Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Dismisses Erik ten Hag’s Reasoning for Dropping Marcus Rashford Against Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Real Madrid Beat Deportivo Alaves
Soccer
Real Madrid 3-2 Deportivo Alaves: Mbappe and Co. Survive Late Scare To Keep Pressure On Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 25 2024
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer
UEFA Europa League: Manchester United vs FC Twente – Where To Watch In US, Preview, and Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“It’s confusing” – Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Questions Erik ten Hag’s Team Selection Against Crystal Palace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 24 2024
Arrow to top