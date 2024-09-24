Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool still harbors a lot of admiration for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi despite the player deciding against moving in the summer. The Italian, however, does not think that admiration will materialize into a transfer, at least not in the January transfer window.

Liverpool Failed to Sign Martin Zubimendi in the Summer Window

Premier League aspirants Liverpool were in the market for a technically astute attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window. According to CaughtOffside, the Reds had identified Real Sociedad man Zubimendi as their priority target and were prepared to activate his £51.7 million ($69.1 million) release clause. After giving positive signals all summer long, the midfielder ultimately decided against a change of scenery and opted to stay put at his boyhood club.

However, as per sources cited by the aforementioned source, Zubimendi now regrets his decision to stay at Real Sociedad. This has led to suggestions that a move could materialize when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Fabrizio Romano Does Not Expect Martin Zubimendi To Move This Summer

On The Debrief Podcast, Romano addressed the Liverpool links, bluntly stating that Zubimendi was unlikely to opt for a switch mid-season. The Italian said (via CaughtOffside):

“It’s completely over at this moment. So there is nothing ongoing now. I don’t think there will be anything ongoing in the next days or weeks or before the general international window. Also because the reality is that if Zubimendi wanted to go to Liverpool.

“He had the opportunity to do so because Liverpool were prepared to pay the release clause immediately. In the summer, they also considered to include players in the deal to reach an agreement with Real Sociedad. So they were prepared to do everything on club side and on player side. But the player wanted to continue there.”

He added:

“And at this moment, they don’t have any indication at Liverpool that he’s going to change his mind or he’s going to discuss with Real Sociedad to change the story in January.”

“So at the moment, the situation is… completely quiet, then Liverpool’s appreciation for Zubimendi remains. So I keep repeating that the player is highly rated at Liverpool, but at the moment, it doesn’t mean that they will reactivate this deal for January. In the summer, we will see.”

Liverpool has enjoyed an excellent start to life under new coach Arne Slot. So far, the Merseysiders have picked up 12 points from five Premier League games (4W, 1D) and are sitting in second place in the rankings.