Barcelona Forward Ansu Fati Doubtful For US Tour After Picking Up Training Injury

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona have confirmed Ansu Fati has injured his leg during a training session. As a result, the 21-year-old has become a major doubt for the Blaugrana’s pre-season tour in the United States.

After a trophyless 2023-24 season, Barcelona are looking to return to winning ways under the tutelage of new manager Hansi Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss has been closely monitoring his squad in training but can only fully evaluate them during pre-season matches against top teams.

As has become the norm over the last few years, the Blaugrana will pack their bags and jet off to the United States for their three-match pre-season tour. This phase is important for both players and the manager, as it would help the Catalans finalize their for the upcoming season.

Barcelona were already going to be without most of the players who participated in the 2024 European Championship and Copa America 2024. Now, another member of the squad has become a major doubt for the tour.

Barcelona Confirm Ansu Fati Injury

Through an official statement, Barcelona confirmed a fresh setback for their No. 10 Fati.

The club revealed:

In training today (July 24), first-team player Ansu Fati suffered a foot injury. He will undergo conservative treatment in Barcelona and his return to training will be determined by his recovery time.”

This injury comes as a massive blow for Fati, who has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona. The left-winger, who was once one of the first names on the team sheet, has seen his development stunned after enduring a series of setbacks.

Former Barcelona manager Xavi approved his loan to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, hoping a fresh challenge would revive him. However, the move ultimately turned out to be a disaster, as he failed to win the trust of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Throughout the 2023-24 season, Fati only played 27 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring four times. The left-winger also suffered a calf injury during his time in England, which caused him to miss 13 matches.

Many expected Barcelona to sell Fati in the summer transfer window. However, as per reports, he impressed Flick and his staff in pre-season training, compelling them to give him another shot. A string of convincing performances in the pre-season tour could have helped Fati regain his place in the team. But the fresh leg injury has thrown a spanner in the works.

Barcelona begin their pre-season tour in the US with a clash against Manchester City on July 30. They will then take on Real Madrid (August 3) before finishing the tour with a clash against AC Milan (August 6).

