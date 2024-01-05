NBA

These aren’t the same Golden State Warriors that we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the years. They started off the 2023-24 season hot, jumping out to a 5-1 record and looking like they’d have a legit shot at putting together one last championship run with the current core before the window closes. But they’ve fallen on hard times since, and it seems as though things are imploding from the inside out.

Warriors: Kuminga Has Lost Faith In Steve Kerr


The Warriors are in unfamiliar territory when it comes to the Western Conference standings. Typically near the top (or at least in the middle), Golden State is currently on the outside looking in at the early playoff picture. They are in 11th place in the West and are two games under .500, and are reeling after giving up an 18-point comeback to the Denver Nuggets that was capped off by a miracle buzzer beater by Nikola Jokić.

There were some frustrations stemming from that contest. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, young forward Jonathan Kuminga has “lost faith” in head coach Steve Kerr after being benched for the final 18 minutes of game action. Charania’s source says that the frustration has been building for some time, but the situation on Thursday night was the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.

It isn’t an isolated incident. The Warriors have endured more than a few late-game collapses already so far this season, which has been a contributor to their poor record. Kerr has been criticized for his rotations and decisions in late-game situations this year, but this is the first that we have heard direct frustration from a player on Golden State’s roster.

Kerr Isn’t The Only Issue In Golden State

It isn’t only Kerr or Kuminga that is the issue with the team. There are also performance issues, as Klay Thompson is streaky at best at this point in his career, and the team is having trouble finding consistent scorers to keep up with Curry and provide him with some help on the offensive end.

There is also the ongoing Draymond Green saga, as the future of the power forward and one of the key pieces to Golden State’s dynasty is up in the air. He has been ejected three times in his 15 games so far this year, and just missed his 11th straight game while serving an open-ended suspension for his repeat violent offenses on the court.

The Warriors will take on the Pistons and Raptors in coming days with a chance to get their record back to the .500 mark.

