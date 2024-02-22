From 2021-2023, Arthur Smith was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In all three of those seasons, the team finished 7-10 and never made the postseason. That led to the firing of Smith this offseason and the Falcons moving in a new direction. They hired former DC Raheem Morris to be their new head coach.

He was with Atlanta for one season at DC and was the interim head coach for 11 games. Now, he gets the chance to be their full-time head coach. Atlanta’s offense had been misused in the past and the team is looking to change that in 2024. Running back Bijan Robinson told the media he thinks he can have 2,000 rushing yards next season. An extremely lofty goal for a player heading into his second season.

Bijan Robinson believes he is capable of having 2,000 rushing yards for the Falcons in 2024

With the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Bijan Robinson out of Texas. As a rookie, Robinson proved to be an elite dual-threat RB for Atlanta. The Falcons have a lot of talent on offense, but none more than the former top-10 pick. In 17 games played with 16 starts, Robinson carried the ball 214 times for 976 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he added 58 catches for 487 yards and four receiving touchdowns. An extremely productive first season for the Falcons.

However, Robinson knows he is capable of having a memorable season. The 22-year-old has gone on the record and said he believes he could have a 2,000-yard season in 2024. Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson was the last RB to have 2,000 yards in a single season. He had 2,097 yards in 2012. Bijan Robinson believes he can put up similar numbers. Robinson believes the entire offense can make that happen in 2024 if they play to their true potential.

As of now, Bijan Robinson is going to be featured heavily in Atlanta’s offense for 2024. It’s still unknown who their starter is going to be. They could draft a rookie or decide to find a veteran QB. Regardless of who is under center, Robinson is going to get his touches at RB. Atlanta is going to lean on what they do best and that’s running the ball.