NFL

Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson thinks he can have 2,000 rushing yards in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic

From 2021-2023, Arthur Smith was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In all three of those seasons, the team finished 7-10 and never made the postseason. That led to the firing of Smith this offseason and the Falcons moving in a new direction. They hired former DC Raheem Morris to be their new head coach. 

He was with Atlanta for one season at DC and was the interim head coach for 11 games. Now, he gets the chance to be their full-time head coach. Atlanta’s offense had been misused in the past and the team is looking to change that in 2024. Running back Bijan Robinson told the media he thinks he can have  2,000 rushing yards next season. An extremely lofty goal for a player heading into his second season.

Bijan Robinson believes he is capable of having 2,000 rushing yards for the Falcons in 2024


With the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Bijan Robinson out of Texas. As a rookie, Robinson proved to be an elite dual-threat RB for Atlanta. The Falcons have a lot of talent on offense, but none more than the former top-10 pick. In 17 games played with 16 starts, Robinson carried the ball 214 times for 976 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he added 58 catches for 487 yards and four receiving touchdowns. An extremely productive first season for the Falcons.

However, Robinson knows he is capable of having a memorable season. The 22-year-old has gone on the record and said he believes he could have a 2,000-yard season in 2024. Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson was the last RB to have 2,000 yards in a single season. He had 2,097 yards in 2012. Bijan Robinson believes he can put up similar numbers. Robinson believes the entire offense can make that happen in 2024 if they play to their true potential.


As of now, Bijan Robinson is going to be featured heavily in Atlanta’s offense for 2024. It’s still unknown who their starter is going to be. They could draft a rookie or decide to find a veteran QB. Regardless of who is under center, Robinson is going to get his touches at RB. Atlanta is going to lean on what they do best and that’s running the ball.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL

LATEST Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson thinks he can have 2,000 rushing yards in 2024

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Mike Gesicki Patriots pic
NFL
Do the New England Patriots need to resign Mike Gesicki this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

In 2023, the Patriots finished 4-13. The worst record in the AFC. New England now has the #3 overall pick in the 2024 draft. However, the team is expected to…

Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
NFL analysts believe the Browns could potentially cut Nick Chubb this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024

In the 2023 regular season, the Browns finished 11-6. They made the playoffs as the fifth seed and lost to the Houston Texans. It was an impressive year for the…

GettyImages 2004050550 e1708303769536 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NFL
NFL: Chiefs Can Save $12 Million By Cutting Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 21 2024
rsz ap von miller 12062023
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The Buffalo Bills Must Answer During The 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 21 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn16
NFL
NFL: 49ers Can Actually Save Money In 2024 By Extending Brandon Aiyuk
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
rsz 19012782330
NFL
Ex-NFL Player Predicts That Russell Wilson Will Join The Steelers For 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top