NFL: Falcons GM Dodges Question About Justin Fields, Hints At Interest

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the handful of teams that have been linked to Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields this off-season. They are in need of an upgrade at the position, and Fields could be one of the better available options if they are unable to land a top prospect in the NFL Draft.

NFL: Could Falcons Have Interest In Justin Fields?

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Many people around the #NFL are connecting Justin Fields to the #Falcons as a potential option for Atlanta, per @RapSheet Its unclear for sure though if there is any concrete legitimate interest. Desmond Ridder could also be traded in the event that Atlanta… pic.twitter.com/m7t3EI25cn — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 11, 2024

Fields’ immediate future is in limbo. His Bears hold the #1 pick in the upcoming draft, one which features an elite QB talent in USC’s Caleb Williams. Since Fields failed to prove to the franchise that he can be their signal caller of the future, it has become increasingly likely that they seek to trade him and go with the young prospect.

Where he’ll end up will be a big part of the NFL conversation in the coming weeks and months.

In an appearance on The NFL Report, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was posed a question regarding Justin Fields, and his team’s potential interest in executing a trade with the Bears.

Atlanta’s GM Hints At Potential Interest

The Falcons bypassed QB Justin Fields on draft day in 2021. Has their interest changed? Here’s a taste from GM Terry Fontenot. To see the complete interview, stream THE NFL REPORT on THE NFL CHANNEL 7 ET tonight on Roku, Tubi, PlutoTV, Peacock, the NFL App pic.twitter.com/mAM4OsIqla — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) February 15, 2024

Fontenot was wise in avoiding answering the question directly, saying that he would be fined for tampering if he were to comment on his team’s interest in a player currently under contract elsewhere. But a follow-up question was posed, asking if a team that passed on a certain player in a past draft can circle around and want to bring that guy back in later down the road.

You evaluate players at every point in their career. And that’s why it’s so critical as we go through free agency, and again, possible trades, we’re evaluating every player.

It certainly is not a direct statement of interest, but Fonteonot certainly alluded to his team’s potential to engage in trade talks with Chicago.

It is unclear what kind of value Justin Fields will fetch for the Bears in a trade. But if there is any kind of bidding war, the Falcons have some nice ammunition. They hold the 11th pick of the second round (43rd overall), which is about the compensation that some have predicted will be needed. Atlanta also has a valuable first rounder, the 8th overall, though the team may not be willing to part with a top-ten pick in a rebuilding year.

Fields is from Kennesaw, Georgia, just outside of Atlanta, and attended the University of Georgia during his freshman year of college. The Falcons are listed at +500 to land Fields should he leave Chicago, the second-shortest odds on the board at BetOnline.