Atlanta Hawks Front Office Given “Green Light” For A Possible Trae Young Trade

The Atlanta Hawks ownership has given the front office the green light to consider a possible Trea Young trade according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

This news comes in just a day before they face the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. The winner will become the seventh seed and face the Boston Celtics this weekend. The loser will play the winner of the Bulls-Raptors game to determine the eighth seed.

The Heat are 4.5 point favorites according to Florida sportsbooks.

The Hawks got swept by the Heat last season in the first round when the Heat were the one seed and the Hawks the eighth seed. This is now back to back years in which the Hawks are in the play-in tournament. They made a big splash this offseason when the acquired Dejounte Murray.

Before the season, fans thought this would be the best back-court in the East. While that may be true statistically, overall, it has not worked out like the they were hoping it to be record wise.Despite these rumors, Young averaged 26 points and 10 assists this season. These stats are All-Star numbers, however, he did not make the All-Star team this season.

It is weird that a team would consider trading their franchise player. Maybe there is something behind closed doors that we don’t know about. If traded, Young would be an instant contributor to whatever team trades for him. His high-volume scoring and elite distributing ability makes him one of the best young point guards in the NBA.

The Hawks have the depth and young talent to compete in this league, and now have the head coach to do it with. If the hawks want to compete for the playoffs long-term then they should keep Young at all costs. Maybe this news is just smoke to get them more amped up for the Play-In.